Nigerian boxer Bash Ali has been discharged from the hospital where he has been treating injuries he sustained from alleged attack from policemen attached to Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung.

Ali claimed that he was attacked by the policemen after he demanded to see the head of Nigeria’s sports ministry, Dalung.

He was treated at the National Hospital Abuja but has now been discharged.

When Pulse Sports visited the hospital, a nurse revealed that the boxer was discharged on Wednesday, February 15.

The nurse said she saw him on Monday, Tuesday but didn't see him from Wednesday.

Ali claimed that the policemen hit him on the head with rifle butts and also kicked him in the ribs causing him to lose consciousness.

“I was revived about 30 minutes later, I was given first aid and brought to the National Hospital. These are the things suffered in our own country,” Ali said in an audio interview obtained by Pulse Sports.

“For me to be beaten because I asked why should somebody go in to see the minister before me after waiting for hours?”

The Personal Assistant to the Sports Minister, Nneka Ikem, however, denied Ali’s allegations.

“Bash Ali barricaded the entrance to the office of the Minister with the men who accompanied him as he questioned why the ambassador would be allowed to see the Minister while he, who came earlier was not given,” Ikem told Pulse Sports in a statement.

Ali is known to always been caught up in one controversy or the other.