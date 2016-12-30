Home > Pulse Sports > Boxing >

African Light Welterweight :  Injury mars Fijabi, Kwabena's bout

As a result of a late injury during the bout, the much anticipated bout between Light welterwight boxers, Fijabi and Kwabena has been cancelled.

A last minute injury has marred the much anticipated bout between Nigerian boxer, Olaide Fijabi and his Ghanaian counterpart, Raphael Kwabena.

The bout that has seen the light welterweight division in bright lights in recent boxing nights, was rocked by the last minute injury-induced cancellation by judges.

The cancellation of the West African title defence by Olaide "Fijaborn" Fijabi saw both boxers going home unhappy as the two are looking forward to another match in 2017.

Meanwhile, rising star Rilwan "Baby Face" Babatunde continued with his winning streak by defeating Sikiru "Omo Iya Eleja" Shogbesan for the second time in a row. 

The light heavyweight clash of the night ended in defeat to the debuting Emmanuel "Man Mopol" Igwe, who suffered a knockout against Kabiru "KB Godson" Towolawi.

The bouts went down at the GOtv Boxing Night 10, which held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos on Monday, December 26, 2017.

