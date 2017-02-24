SportyBet N160m pick 15 preview

Last week, SportyNews predicted 12 correct results in the pick 15. This week, the pick 15 gets underway with a Yorkshire derby in the English Championship at 1:30 pm Nigeria time on Saturday. Here are the latest predictions on the N160,000,000 jackpot pool.

LEEDS vs Sheffield Wednesday

A difficult one to start this week’s pool. Leeds have tailed off slightly in recent weeks but it would be foolish not to back Garry Monk’s men at Elland Road. However, the visitors deserve plenty of respect and that’s why we are going Leeds OR draw.

Pick: Home win OR Draw

CRYSTAL PALACE vs Middlesbrough

Sam Allardyce has struggled to inspire confidence at Selhurst Park but Palace can secure a vital win here. The visitors have won just four games all season and Christian Benteke could prosper if Boro’s defense takes their eye off the ball.

Pick: Home win

PRESTON NORTH END vs Queens Park Rangers

Preston has lost just once in their last 10 Championship outings and that is enough to side with the hosts at Deepdale. QPR have won two on the spin but the hosts are looking up towards the playoffs and we fancy them to pick up all three points in this one.

Pick: Home win

Aston Villa vs DERBY

Steve Bruce’s honeymoon period is over. Villa has now lost seven of their last eight league games and it is hard to back the hosts with any sort of conviction. Derby’s recent form isn’t great either so we are going for an away win OR draw on Saturday afternoon.

Pick: Away win OR Draw

Barnsley vs HUDDERSFIELD

A simple choice. Barnsley have won just one of their last five league games and we fancy the visitors to continue their fine run of form. Huddersfield have won six in a row and Town will be full of confidence when they visit Oakwell; the visitors should have enough for the win.

Pick: Away win

CARDIFF CITY vs Fulham

Neil Warnock might not go down in history as one of the most liked managers in the sport but he certainly knows how to win. Cardiff has won four of their last five games and we are backing the Bluebirds to beat playoff-chasing Fulham on home soil.

Pick: Home win

WIGAN ATHLETIC vs Nottingham Forest

Wigan is still in the relegation battle but Warren Joyce’s men can claim a second win in four league games in this clash. Forest actually beat Wigan 4-3 in August but confidence is low at the City Ground; stick with the hosts here.

Pick: Home win

Watford vs WEST HAM UNITED

West Ham was denied a fourth win in five league games in stoppage-time last time out but Slaven Bilic’s men can restore order here. You never know what you’re going to get with Watford but we are hoping that the Dimitri Payet-less Hammers can secure the win.

Pick: Away win

LEGANES vs Deportivo

Take your pick. Both sides are fighting near the bottom of La Liga and we are edging towards a home win; based purely on Leganes’ bold effort at Barcelona last weekend. Deportivo has scored more goals but the hosts could step up in what might be a titanic battle.

Pick: Home win OR Draw

EIBAR vs Malaga

The hosts look well placed to snatch another three points in this one. Prior to last week’s defeat against Sevilla, Eibar had won four of their previous five La Liga games – scoring at least three goals in each game. Back the hosts to win OR draw in this one.

Pick: Home win OR Draw

NORWICH CITY vs Ipswich Town

Norwich’s loss of form has ended and it would be foolish not to back the hosts when arch rivals Ipswich come to town. The Canaries have won four of the last six derbies between the two sides and that is why we are siding with the hosts to continue their fine run of form.

Pick: Home win

Sassuolo vs AC MILAN

AC Milan got back to winning ways last time out and I’m expecting the Italian giants to notch another victory here. Sassuolo has struggled at home this season and Milan should have enough quality to secure the three points on Sunday afternoon.

Pick: Away win

MANCHESTER UNITED vs Southampton

Anything can happen in a cup final but we are backing Jose Mourinho’s men to extend their unbeaten run. United have lost once since October and Southampton will need plenty of luck to emerge victoriously. Unfortunately for them, we can’t see the Red Devils slipping up.

Pick: Home win

Villarreal vs REAL MADRID

The return of Gareth Bale gives Real Madrid a huge boost and the visitors could run riot if they perform at their best. Villarreal are a decent outfit and they tend to keep the score line close but we are expecting Real’s class to shine through.

Pick: Away win

FIORENTINA vs Torino

Fiorentina was unlucky against AC Milan last time out and we fancy the hosts to get back to winning ways when Torino visit. The away side may have Joe Hart between the sticks but it would be foolish not to back Fiorentina’s firing attack.

Pick: Home win OR Draw

