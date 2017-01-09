Andrea Belotti Torino reject big-money Arsenal bid for striker

Belotti has emerged as the most exciting homegrown striker in Italy in years.

Italy's forward Andrea Belotti in action during the international friendly against Germany in Milan, on November 15, 2016

Torino have rejected a bid from Arsenal for Italy striker Andrea Belotti believed to be in the region of 65 million euros (£55m), the Serie A side said on Sunday.

With 13 goals in 16 appearances in only his second season in Serie A, Belotti -- who celebrates his goals by mimicking a rooster's comb with an open hand to his forehead -- has emerged as the most exciting homegrown striker in Italy in years.

Known as "Il Gallo" (The Rooster), Belotti has reportedly also been watched by Manchester United, prompting Torino president Urbano Cairo to slap on a 100m-euro buy-out clause for clubs outside Italy when he tied the 22-year-old front man to a new deal until 2021 last month.

Arsenal, Torino said, tabled an offer for Belotti in recent weeks only to be told it was far below their asking price.

When asked specifically about an offer from Arsenal, Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi told Sky Sport: "Yes, we received the offer but it didn't reflect the true value of the player.

"In any case, he's not going anywhere for the moment. We'll see what happens in the future but we intend on keeping Belotti.

"The (club) president included this significant buy-out clause. I think he’s worth more than they have offered."

