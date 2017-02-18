2024 Olympic Games Francophones furious over English slogan for Paris bid

People are upset with the French national Olympic committee for adopting an English slogan to back France’s bid to host the 2024 Games.

  • Published:
2024 Olympic Games play

2024 Olympic Games

(brandsdigital)

2017 World Championships US Olympic chiefs support bobsled move, but oppose boycotts
As Roma Critic slams 'cretin' Totti and clubs stadium plans
2024 Olympics French language body blasts 2024 bid 'pizza' slogan
Andy Murray Tennis star wins third BBC Sports Personality award
2024 Olympics Los Angeles eyes two-stadium opening ceremony
Donald Trump US President says he has helped LA 2024 Olympic Games bid
Euro 2024 Turkey confirms bid to host tournament
US PGA Genesis Open Scott, Watson eye more glory at Riviera, Masters

Guardians of the French language were up in arms on Friday after the French national Olympic committee adopted an English slogan to back France’s bid to host the 2024 Games.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the slogan “Made for Sharing’’ was adopted by the French Olympic Committee to back the bid for the 2024 Summer Games.

The Academie francaise, official custodian of the language of Moliere, said it was no better than a pizza advert.

Paris, Los Angeles, and Budapest are vying to host the 2024 games, and the committee has said it chose the English slogan to broaden its appeal for the wider world.

Another group whose aim is the defence of French usage said the choice was an insult to the French language.

It proposed instead the rallying cry of “Venez partager! (Come and share!).

They (both groups) have now said they would lodge an official appeal against the adoption of the English slogan.

The Academie francaise, expressing its disapproval, said the slogan had already been widely used in publicity campaigns, mainly for selling pizzas and sweets.

Bernard Pivot, widely known for defending French culture, was also unhappy.

French-speaking countries are going to be surprised and indignant that Paris, capital of the francophone world, bows down before a language that is not only that of Shakespeare but that of Donald Trump,’’ he said.

More

2024 Olympics Budapest considers dropping hosting bid - Mayor

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Trump President won't make US college picks as Obama didbullet
2 UEFA Champions League Bayern rout Arsenal 5-1 in fixturebullet
3 Myanmar From Asia's pride to prolonged football slidebullet

Sports

FRSC Football Club
In Abuja FRSC FC win third title
Sutton United's assistant manager Micky Stephens was a pivotal member of the team that knocked Coventry City out of the FA Cup in 1989, in one of the tournament's most celebrated upsets
Micky Stephens Sutton hero of '89 plots Arsenal ambush
Vladimir Markin, chief of Russia's Football Union (RFU) security committee, decried claims in the BBC documentary of hooligans planning violence at the 2018 World Cup as totally false
2018 World Cup Russia slams BBC World Cup hooligan claims
Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho waves to the fans following the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first-leg football match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Mourinho Manchester United's manager concerned Cup runs could affect league form