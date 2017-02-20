Pulse Album Review Future is all about the present in "Future" album

How to enjoy: A styrofoam cup of lean in one hand, and ear phones filling you in with some syrupy, hypnotic "Future".

Album – Future
Artiste – Future
Producers – Metro Booming, Allen Ritter, Southside, Sonny Digital, Zaytoven, Frank Dukes, Cassius Jay, DJ Spinz
Record Label: Epic Records (2017)
Duration: 62 minutes

With Future, it’s no longer about what’s new in the direction of his sound. It’s all about which new turn would he take the Trap music and mumble rap via delivery.

The Atlanta rapper has been very prolific in an era where the internet serves us more than we can keep up with. Between 2014 and 2015, Future dropped three mixtapes and one album in a 10-month period, and since then, he hasn’t taken his foot off the pedal.

Future” is a surprise release. There were no huge roll-out plans, neither did we get a release of singles to give insights into the direction of the album. There was just an announcement, and then a pre-order link which exploded the conversations about him, and ultimately showed that the demand exists for another Trap project.

play

 

And Trap we get. Over muscular beats and dramatic synths, we get bits of his persona littered across, as well his hypnotic delivery on Popping tags and ‘Rent money’. Mix that in with his crooning across ‘Might as well’, and the insistence on ‘Draco’, and you have another Future project that sits as comfortable on the spectrum of Trap as his other offerings – DS2 and “March Madness.”

There are no features on this, pushing more responsibility for dynamism on the shoulders of the rapper, and he carries on finely without a dilution of his art. But it tells on some of the tracks. Where you seek elevation and more dynamism, you only get Future and his lean flowing into his ice-filled cup.

And perhaps that’s how you ought to enjoy this project: your lean in one hand, and ear phones filling you in with some syrupy, hypnotic “Future”.

Rating - 3.5

Ratings

1-Dull
2-Boring
2.5-Average
3-Worth Checking Out
3.5-Hot
4-Smoking Hot
4.5-Amazing
5-Perfection

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Instagram @joeyakan

Pulse Album Review Eric Arubayi dips humanity in love and praise on "Redefined" album