Pulse Album Review Future becomes just like you on "HNDRXX"

Album Title - HNDRXX

Artiste - Future

Producers - DJ Esco, Cicero, Cubeatz, Detail, Dre Moon, DJ Mustard, DJ Spinz, DY, High Klassified, King BNJMN, K-Major, Major Seven, Metro Boomin, Mantra, Nash B, Sidney Swift, Southside, The Track, Burnaz, Twice As Nice, Wheezy, Xeryus G.

Duration - 69 minutes

Record Label - A1/Freebandz/Epic (2017)

After the trawling of the underground to provide the deepest Trap he could find on “Future”, Hendrix returns with his second album in two weeks titled “HNDRXX”.

This prolific output feels like a déjà vu when you juxtapose it with his winning streak in 2014/2015, where he was always present in the news with big mixtapes growing his stock.

Where his fifth studio album contains featureless unapologetic high-energy material that was created for the streets to live on, this is the opposite. “HNDRXX” takes the edge off that rambunctiousness, and sees perspective set in.

It’s a lot like watching Future on a cold Sunday evening sitting on the studio alone, spliff in hand, as he reflects on what life is to him, and where he fits into it all. It’s somber, it connects, and it probes his webbed relationships with drugs, women, and the money.

There’s decent depth in the songwriting, and you could be forgiven to think that this is an R&B project as many songs put soul-searching before anything else. “My collection” has Future emptying his soul on his self-medication and relationships, and how much he has a grip on things. “Never Messa Lost” has him admitting to his many flaws, and on many songs, he yelps melodically and achieves greatly.

On “HNDRXX”, he didn’t concede his Trap-comfort zone, and hard bangers. What he does here is to shed some of all that superstar exterior, become human and invite fans into his life. This is his most honest work yet.