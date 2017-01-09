Pulse Album Review Flow draws inspiration chiefly from a place of love in "Haba" EP

EP- Haba
Artiste-Flow
Record Label- Indie (2017)
Duration- 15 minutes

Afrobeats rapper Flow drops this four track EP titled "Haba".

Flow draws inspiration from the place of love, romance and feelings for a lady as expressed in 'African beauty' and 'Loving about you'.

No doubt, he's skilled as as rapper, but he interestingly doubles up as a singer on the record 'Alagbara sabi cry'.

The self titled track 'Haba' is more of an up-tempo fire track straight up dance-ready for the club hoppers.

For Flow to gain even higher grounds, perhaps more experimentation will be needed, and should not stick to the one-dimensional 'train' that sees the subject of love take the chunk of the four tracks he presents on this EP, he may need more daring subject and edgy matters, not playing it safe.

Flow showcases skill and versatility as rapper and singer on this four track music project, but needs more diversification on the subject takes on the tracks. But in all, he should not lose his originality.

Rating -3/5

Ratings Board

1-Dull
2-Boring
2.5-Average
3-Worth Checking Out
3.5-Hot
4-Smoking Hot
4.5-Amazing
5-Perfection

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

