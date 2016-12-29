ThrowbackThursday :  10 prophecies Pastor E.A Adeboye made for 2016

Thursday is here again, that means its time for a throwback.

This time, we are going all the way back to when Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye declared his 2016 prophetic message, which was divided into three.

On January 1, 2016, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God made the following declarations:

Prophecies for individuals

1. Some families will trace the beginning of their generational blessings to this year.

2. Some will obtain help from unexpected sources.

3. Grateful hearts will have more causes to be grateful.

4. For many, the pendulum of life will generally be on the upward swing.

5. A chosen few will receive blessings so large they can hardly contain them.

Prophecies for Nigeria

6. Things are likely to get tougher before they get better, but things will get better before the end of this year.

7. What He started last year He will finish this year, provided we don’t rejoice too soon.

International prophecies

8. Natural disasters, floods, fires, earthquakes are likely to get progressively worse, until governments realize that these are part of Divine Judgements against those who pass ungodly laws. If a government will repent of disdaining Christ and His Church, He will help them win the fight against terrorism.

9. A major war will be averted this year.

10. A new sexually transmitted disease will surface this year.

Pastor Adeboye has not released his prophecy for next year yet.

However, this has not stopped religious critic and OAP, Daddy Freeze, from coming after him.

In an Instagram post, tagged, '#temporary post,' he called on the Man of God to do better with his 2017 prophecies.

His caption read, "I sincerely hope we don't get these type of vague prophecies for 2017 or is it that we don't understand the meaning of the word prophesy? Or are we so gullible and blinded by our 'religiousness' that we can't see that these prophecies are as accurate as saying "someone in lagos is going to receive a chieftaincy title in 2016?"

Here are the prophesies made by pastor Adeboye on the 1st of January, 2016. what do you think? Because earthquakes didn't increase in 2016, no new venereal diseases were discovered and things didn't improve towards the end of the year in Nigeria oh well what do I know? There are still 4 days left this year for those things to happen if we pay our tithe

For those of you saying Zika virus is the new STD

The virus was first isolated in April 1947 from a rhesus macaque monkey that had been placed in a cage in the Zika Forest of Uganda, near Lake Victoria, by the scientists of the Yellow Fever Research Institute."

It should be noted that natural disasters, floods, fires, earthquakes got progressively worse in 2016, just like Pastor Adeboye predicted.

Should Pastor Adeboye declare better, more specific prophecies or are they just fine?