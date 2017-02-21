The Essence Lifestyle Events, an event aimed at Millenial Muslims is scheduled to hold on the 25th and 26th of February, 2017.

The event, which is organised by The Umm Fariha Lifestyle Company, will hold for two days, and here's how it will go down:

The Essence Symposium: The main theme for this event is "Raising Aspirations & Fostering Excellence Amongst Muslim Millennials in Nigeria".

The lineup of speakers include;

Dr. AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef, Honourable Commissioner for Home Affairs Lagos State.

Sheikh AbdulRahman Ahmad, Chief Missioner Ansar ud-deen society.

Imam Ridwan Jamiu, Chief Imam Lekki Muslim Ummah.

Niyi Yusuf, Country Managing Director Accenture.

The symposium starts at 9am and ends at 5.30pm.

The second day, will have the Funfair and Expo.

There'll be competitions, games, cook-offs, and a bunch of other fun stuff.

The organisers have promised that we are in for a weekend of Luxury, Lifestyle, Motivation, Empowerment, Spirituality, Networking and lots more.

Ah, the venue.

It will hold at Lekki Central Mosque on the 26th of January. It starts by 12pm and ends at 6pm.

Here's how you can get tickets.

To book a ticket head over to http://events@ummfariha.org

You can also pay via bank transfer to:

Allied Communications: First Bank 2023711365 or Zahra Akinpeju : GTB 0210443421

Then email tickets@ummfariha.org with your full name, phone number and payment confirmation (teller photo or online banking screen shot). The following numbers will answer all your questions; 08121018780, 08136391160.

If you'd like to get a stall, visit. http://theessence.ummfariha.org/the-essence-stalls

Just a recap on what they are about.

The Essence Lifestyle Event was initiated by Zahra Zakariya Abdulkareem, a Business Strategy Consultant and Social Entrepreneur who set out to fill a need in the Muslim community by bringing out new entrepreneurs to share their ideas with the world. She recognized that there was an abundance of talented young people with entrepreneurial skills in Nigeria, but who are unable to get their products in front of their niche audience: trendy, modest, educated millennials.

In her words:

“We strive to achieve our goal of connecting, inspiring and empowering Muslim Millennials in Nigeria by organizing high quality events, which brings together the best of the Islamic culture and tradition. Islam is beautiful and I want the world to see that. I believe it is time to take control of the narrative and start adding value to our society through our unique skills and talents. Since the 2016 edition, our entrepreneurs have gone on to expand their businesses, increase their customer base and gradually build the business of their dreams”.