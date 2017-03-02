Religious Talk Here is why we all need to take advantage of the Lenten season

Lent is an annual solemn period that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends just before Easter Sunday.

During this season, there is a lot of prayer, penance, almsgiving, abstinence to mark the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus.

However, the Lenten season, which lasts for 40 days, is often regarded as something that is solely reserved for Catholics.

I disregard with this popular notion because I think everyone should absolutely partake in this religious activity. Here is why.

1.Taking away all of the fasting, prayer, and the rest, this is a period that provides one with the opportunity to get closer to God.

2. Lent gives us a reason to kill our sinful, human nature by simply focusing on Heavenly things.

3. It is a reminder that we are not of this world, to be grateful that God loved us so much that He sent His son, Jesus Christ, to die for us.

4. The Lenten season encourages us let go of our grudges and forgive people, not necessarily for them, but for our own well being. Also, because we enjoy forgiveness from God, so we can not really afford not to forgive others.

5. Fasting, and other forms of abstinence done during this period makes us stronger as it develops our level of discipline and strength of character.

6. It is provides us with the time to unplug from the distractions of this world.

7. It also helps us to finally kick bad habits.

Regardless of our different religious beliefs, I think Lent is a season for all since it gives us a reason to be grateful, to show love to one another and basically, be better human beings.

Thus, everyone, not just Catholics, should definitely take advantage of this period. Don't you agree?