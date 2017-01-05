Pope Francis Pontiff receives victims of Italy's recent earthquakes

Pope Francis has received a visit from victims of the numerous earthquakes that occurred in Italy from August to November, 2016.

The Star reports that the pope delivered an impromptu talk that lasted for about 20 minutes, urging them to rebuild their "hearts as well as homes."

Moving on, he added, "Some of you have lost so much, not only your homes but also children and parents ... but miracles can come from times of pain, such as reconciliation (among neighbours).

Those are the times when we re-discover ourselves, with a kiss or an embrace, with mutual assistance, and even with tears. Crying alone does good .... but crying together is better. We re-discover ourselves by crying together.

I wanted to take your words and make them mine because in your situation the worst thing that one can do is deliver a sermon."

He also reportedly to survival stories from a local man and a priest, who said, "We lost our homes but we became a big family."

Afterwards, the Pope said, "The wounds will heal but scars will remain. I am proud of the priests who did not abandon their lands, pastors who did not flee when they saw the wolf. Only hope can rebuild."

Central Italy was hit with a terrible earthquake in August, 2016 that killed 297 people, left hundreds hurt and destroyed many homes.

More people were hurt in two other earthquakes in October and November.