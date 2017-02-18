Eric Arubayi Pastor Paul Adefarasin mourns late gospel singer

The clergyman described the late gospel singer as someone who was dedicated in his service to God.

  • Published:
Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock church play

Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock church

(House on the Rock church)

Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the head of the House on the Rock church has mourned late gospel singer, Eric Arubayi in his latest Instagram post.

In his notes posted on Friday, February 17, 2017, the clergyman described Arubayi as a passionate worship who showed dedication to God.

He further urged Christian worshippers to be cautious of how they live their lives as earth is but a temporary place for everyone.

Adefarasin extended his heart felt condolence to the family of the deceased, particularly his wife, Chinonso and son.

play

 

"It's been 6 days since we suffered the colossal loss of a greatly gifted son of House on the Rock, Eric Arubayi.

"Eric was a soul-stirring worshipper with an intense zeal for the Lord and though we do sorrow, we do not sorrow as those with no hope.

"We will certainly all see Eric with Jesus again. We celebrate the life he lived and the legacy he leaves behind.

"I'm convinced Eric is walking the streets of gold, singing with the angels, worshipping our one true King.

"We are warmly consoled by the fact that he is in a much better place with the other saints of the gospel where no pain can reach him.

"Let us remember his lovely wife, Chinonso and their adorable son, Jayden in our prayers; that the almighty God will grant them the grace to bear this loss.

"Dear family, I urge you to remember that while this is not our home, our purpose here is to bring God's kingdom to Earth. May we never tire in this work of salvation.

"Eric, thank you for the gift you are to my family, to House on the Rock church and to the body of Christ; we would miss you greatly. Adieu to a noble Nigerian."

Arubayi passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital.

He died after ingesting an expired drug which he took for malaria and typhoid treatment.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

