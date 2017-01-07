Pastor Adeboye Clergyman appoints national overseer for RCCG

Pastor Enoch Adeboye has appointed Pastor Joshua Obayemi as the national overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The church leader made the announcement at the organisation's Annual Ministers Thanksgiving held on Saturday, January 1, 2017, at Shimawa, Ogun State.

Before the appointment, Obayemi was formerly a deputy in charge of the church's finance and a governing council member.

Nigeria's Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, who is a strong member of the church, was also present at the meeting.

Other developments include the appointment of Pastor J.F. Odesola as the church's Special Assistant on Administration and Personnel, while Pastor J.A. Adeyokunnu was made treasurer.

According to The Cable News, the appointments are part of RCCG's compliance with the new legal requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council (FRC) for all registered churches, mosques, and CSOs.

The news of Obayemi's new designation at the church sparked up rumours that Pastor Adeboye has finally retired as the General Overseer.

Leke Adeboye, the son of the revered church leader however classified the rumour as false, maintaining that his father remains the shepherd of the global flock of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.