Olukoya MFM GO releases 2017 prophesy

General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Pastor Daniel Kolawole Olukoya has released prophecies for 2017.

He gave a 40-point prediction describing the year as a year of confused noises and meaningless storm. According to Pastor Olukoya, 2017 will “experience redemption in contention, while it is blowing heavenly final whistle against those attacking genuine God’s people, as several foundations of satanic problems will expire”.

Below is a summary of his prophecies and warnings

40 prophecies

1. Don’t hate anyone. It's like digging the grave.

2. A year of confused noises and meaningless storms.

3. There will be heavenly final whistle to those attacking Gods people.

4. A year of fighting between the roads and the road users

5. A year of creditable and fighting battle

6. A year of disgrace of international serpent and scorpions

7. A year of triumph and victory

8. A year of fanatics, new beginning for many people

9. When the salt will attack on the owner of the salt

10. All those who are involved in corruption will suffer for it.

11. A year of givers and uncommon blessings for those that give.

12. This year many foundational problems will expire.

13. A year of divine delivery.

14. A great and intense confrontation between children of God and children of darkness but the Children of God shall prevail.

15. A year of great confrontation between immortality and morality.

16. A year of great challenge and also, achievement for those who are ready to fight the good fight of faith.

17. A year of extra victory.

18. A year of redemption for many lands.

19. A year of breakthrough for those who are fishers of men.

20. A year heaven will honour prayer targeted to victory.

21. A no noise year monitor by slapping angels.

22. A year where we will last laugh.

23. A year a lot of prayers are needed for nations that show no respect for the Bible.

24. A year where those who deeply love will not be moved by the political thugs.

25. If you have sow into the things of lord blessings will follow you.

26. A year of angel of blessing.

27. God will begin to raise powerful young ministers since the adults have failed God.

28. Serious prayers to avoid unprecedented commotion on the earth, manifestation through earthquake, hurricanes, etc.

29. A year of double edge vengeance.

30. A year to restructure spiritual revival.

31. A year where warfare mentality is a prerequisite for survival.

32. Disobedience will attract serious heaven consequences.

33. The year of very deep sorrow for the wicked.

34. A year where many that are mock will rejoice.

35. A year of satanic recruitment to cage young girls teenagers, serious prayers are needed.

36. A year of great awakening and a year of great shaking.

37. A year of showers of blessings that will change story.

38. A year of aggressive sex demonic and pervasiveness.

39. A very bad year for fornication and adultery

40. Very rough year of Jonah Christians.

41. Become a prayer and a bible addict.

Written by Victor Agboga