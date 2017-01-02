New Year Cleric urges Nigerians to focus less on material wealth

According to cleric, a truly transformed Christian will be detached from material things.

  • Published:
play

SCOAN Building Collapse TB Joshua files fresh application to stop trial
Satguru Maharaji 'President Buhari should consult me on Boko Haram issues' - Spiritual leader says
Asia Bibi Pakistani Christian woman placed on death row for blasphemy marks 6th year in jail as fight for release continues
Pope Francis "Death penalty is cruel, inhuman and degrading" - Catholic leader says
In Pakistan Son of Christian woman tortured to death after she wouldn't admit to stealing
Synagogue building collapse Coroner to give verdict in 2 weeks

Rev. Fr. George Ehusani has advised Nigerians, particularly Christians, to reduce their quest for material goods and focus on serving God.

Ehusani, who is the Chaplain of the Lux Terra Leadership Foundation Chapel in Apo, Abuja, made the call on Monday in Abuja.

According to Ehusani, a truly transformed Christian will be detached from material things and focus more on ensuring that the less privileged in the society has the basic needs.

“It is over attachment to material goods that leads to anxiety, high blood pressure and depression, particularly in a recession such as the country is experiencing at the moment.

“When Christians are truly transformed, they will realise that God created them not to acquire big houses, prestigious positions or fancy cars but to serve him.”

While emphasising the need for Christians to pray for the country, he called on government to live up to its responsibilities by providing good governance to the citizens.

He said that complaining without evolving workable solutions to problems would not get the country out of its present situation.

He advised Nigerians to make extra efforts to be peace makers in 2017 and not contribute in fanning the flames of disunity.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pastor Faleyimu Cleric declares scary prophecies for 2017bullet
2 #ThrowbackThursday 10 prophecies Pastor E.A Adeboye made for 2016bullet
3 Apostle Suleman Cleric releases bleak 2017 prophecy for Osinbajo, Buharibullet

Pulse Religion

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome  reveals 2017 prophecies
Chris Oyakhilome '2017 is the Year of Flourishing,' Pastor declares
Pastor Enoch Adeboye
Enoch Adeboye RCCG pastor gives hope to the oppressed in 2017 prophesies
Prophet Olawale Olagunju
Prophet Olagunju Atiku to dethrone Buhari in 2019
Matthew Ashimolowo
Matthew Ashimolowo KICC pastor denies losing $5m to ponzi scheme