Islam Vs Christianity What happens when you convert from one religion to another in U.S

Read about the discrimination actor, Mahershala Ali faced when he converted from Christianity to Islam.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Converting from Christianity to Islam play

Converting from Christianity to Islam

(youtube)

In Rwanda Pastor converts to Islam, forces members too
In Uganda Former Imam who converted to Christianity 'declared' wanted by jihadists
ISIS "Convert to Islam or die" - Jihadists threaten Christians in latest video
In Benue Christian man converts to Islam in honor of Buhari's win
Iran Jailer converts to Christianity
Ramadan Reminder Steps to reforming the self
ISIS Christian woman forced at gunpoint by jihadists to desecrate photo of Jesus
Converted "We beat Christians, burnt churches down" - Former Imam turned pastor confesses

Hollywood actor, Mahershala Ali, has opened up on his decision to change his faith, how it affected him and his family.

According to Christian Today, the Moonlight star and Oscar nominee said he faced a lot of discrimination for deciding to leave Christianity for Islam.

Mahershala Ali  play

Mahershala Ali 

(Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

 

In the interview with Radio Times, he noted that the discrimination he faces as a black man made things easier for him.

He said, "My wife stopped wrapping [wearing a head scarf] in New York, as she had so many bad experiences.

She didn't feel safe anymore.

But I will say, if you convert to Islam after a couple of decades of being a black man in the US, the discrimination you receive as a Muslim doesn't feel like a shock. I've been pulled over, asked where my gun is, asked if I'm a pimp, had my car pulled apart."

ALSO READ: Pastor converts to Islam, forces members too

The actor, whose mother is a minister in blue-collar California, is now an Ahmadiyya Muslim.

Converting from Christianity to Islam play

Converting from Christianity to Islam

(pinterest)

 

Fun fact: Ali's full name, Mahershalalhashbaz, originates from the Bible.

In an interview with IndieWire in October 2016, he said, "It's from the Bible, Isaiah, chapter 8, verses 1 and 3."

It is the longest name and in the Bible.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate who holds a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Inem is obsessed with writing, music ,books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemudodiong@gmail.com

Top 3

1 Pastor Faleyimu Cleric declares scary prophecies for 2017bullet
2 Apostle Suleman Cleric releases bleak 2017 prophecy for Osinbajo, Buharibullet
3 2017 Prophecy Prophet Joshua Iginla releases 73 “prophetic insights"bullet

Pulse Religion

Pastor Mrs. Folu Adeboye
E.A Adeboye 'Start anti-corruption campaign in your homes' - Pastor's wife tells women
"Between now and July, this country will smile," Pastor predicts
Economic Recession "Between now and July, this country will smile," Pastor predicts
 
The Essence Lifestyle Young and Muslim? This event holding soon is for you
Pastor Enoch Adeboye
Pastor Adeboye Cleric says he was richer as a lecturer than a full-time pastor