Islam Vs Christianity What happens when you convert from one religion to another in U.S

According to Christian Today, the Moonlight star and Oscar nominee said he faced a lot of discrimination for deciding to leave Christianity for Islam.
In the interview with Radio Times, he noted that the discrimination he faces as a black man made things easier for him.
He said, "My wife stopped wrapping [wearing a head scarf] in New York, as she had so many bad experiences.
She didn't feel safe anymore.
But I will say, if you convert to Islam after a couple of decades of being a black man in the US, the discrimination you receive as a Muslim doesn't feel like a shock. I've been pulled over, asked where my gun is, asked if I'm a pimp, had my car pulled apart."
The actor, whose mother is a minister in blue-collar California, is now an Ahmadiyya Muslim.
Fun fact: Ali's full name, Mahershalalhashbaz, originates from the Bible.
In an interview with IndieWire in October 2016, he said, "It's from the Bible, Isaiah, chapter 8, verses 1 and 3."
It is the longest name and in the Bible.