Islam Vs Christianity What happens when you convert from one religion to another in U.S

Hollywood actor, Mahershala Ali, has opened up on his decision to change his faith, how it affected him and his family.

According to Christian Today, the Moonlight star and Oscar nominee said he faced a lot of discrimination for deciding to leave Christianity for Islam.

In the interview with Radio Times, he noted that the discrimination he faces as a black man made things easier for him.

He said, "My wife stopped wrapping [wearing a head scarf] in New York, as she had so many bad experiences.

She didn't feel safe anymore.

But I will say, if you convert to Islam after a couple of decades of being a black man in the US, the discrimination you receive as a Muslim doesn't feel like a shock. I've been pulled over, asked where my gun is, asked if I'm a pimp, had my car pulled apart."

The actor, whose mother is a minister in blue-collar California, is now an Ahmadiyya Muslim.

Fun fact: Ali's full name, Mahershalalhashbaz, originates from the Bible.

In an interview with IndieWire in October 2016, he said, "It's from the Bible, Isaiah, chapter 8, verses 1 and 3."

It is the longest name and in the Bible.