In Plateau Clergy prays against Kaduna attacks, kidnappings

The Pastor conducted the special prayer at a special Church service held in unison with other Churches in the country.

  • Published:
Southern Kaduna killings play

Southern Kaduna killings

(informationng)

Southern Kaduna Killings “Violence in Southern Kaduna IS religious," CAN replies FG
In Adamawa 3 policemen killed, 2 missing in herdsmen attack
Southern Kaduna Killings FG urges religious leaders to stay out of crisis
CAN Christian body declares day of mourning for victims of Kaduna killings
CAN Association urge Nigerians to face challenges with courage
Religious Violence '800 Christians have been killed in Kaduna State recently', Catholic leaders say
Nuhu Ribadu Former EFCC boss says only dialogue can solve Southern Kaduna killings
Religious Violence 'Stop these unnecessary killings in Southern Kaduna,' Catholic Bishop tells FG
Army Military to launch Operation Accord to curb herdsmen, farmers clash

Pastor Paul Ojoh of Shepherd House International Assemblies, Jos, on Sunday prayed for divine intervention toward ending the incessant attacks on rural communities in the southern part of Kaduna State.

The clergy also prayed for an end to the spate of kidnappings in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Ojoh conducted the special prayer at a special Church service held in unison with other Churches in the country, as directed by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

CAN had, last week, called for special prayers this Sunday, for the end of hostilities in the troubled southern Kaduna area.

Ojoh, in his special prayers, asked for God’s intervention against destruction of lives and property, urging the Almighty to instal peace, protect lives and ensure progress in the area.

He prayed for the restoration of all losses, and also begged God to comfort those that had lost loved ones to the violence.

The Pastor also prayed against the activities of kidnappers, and described their activities as “evil and detrimental to the progress of Nigeria”.

“By the power of God, none of you shall be kidnapped this year,” the clergy declared to a loud `Amen’, by the congregation.

He expressed deep worry that some people had made kidnapping a source of their livelihood, and prayed to God to touch such persons and arrest them into his vineyard.

The Pastor charged Nigerians to be prayerful, while predicting that 2017 would be “a very difficult period for the country”.

“ This is the time that we all need to be very close to God. 2017 will present all manners of trials, but the children of God will be victorious,” he declared.

“God

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pastor Joshua Obayemi 7 things you should know about RCCG national overseerbullet
2 Pastor Adeboye Has clergyman retired as RCCG leader?bullet
3 Pastor Adeboye Cleric remains General Overseer of RCCGbullet

Pulse Religion

Pastor Enoch Adeboye
RCCG Church writes officials concerning new structure
President Muhammadu Buhari and Pastor Tunde Bakare
Tunde Bakare 'Restructure Nigeria now,' Pastor tells Buhari
Pope Francis baptises a baby at the Sistine Chapel on January 8, 2017
Pope Francis Pontiff tells women to feel free to breastfeed in church
Pastor E.A. Adeboye
Pastor Adeboye Clergyman appoints national overseer for RCCG