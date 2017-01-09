In Plateau Clergy prays against Kaduna attacks, kidnappings

Pastor Paul Ojoh of Shepherd House International Assemblies, Jos, on Sunday prayed for divine intervention toward ending the incessant attacks on rural communities in the southern part of Kaduna State.

The clergy also prayed for an end to the spate of kidnappings in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Ojoh conducted the special prayer at a special Church service held in unison with other Churches in the country, as directed by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

CAN had, last week, called for special prayers this Sunday, for the end of hostilities in the troubled southern Kaduna area.

Ojoh, in his special prayers, asked for God’s intervention against destruction of lives and property, urging the Almighty to instal peace, protect lives and ensure progress in the area.

He prayed for the restoration of all losses, and also begged God to comfort those that had lost loved ones to the violence.

The Pastor also prayed against the activities of kidnappers, and described their activities as “evil and detrimental to the progress of Nigeria”.

“By the power of God, none of you shall be kidnapped this year,” the clergy declared to a loud `Amen’, by the congregation.

He expressed deep worry that some people had made kidnapping a source of their livelihood, and prayed to God to touch such persons and arrest them into his vineyard.

The Pastor charged Nigerians to be prayerful, while predicting that 2017 would be “a very difficult period for the country”.

“ This is the time that we all need to be very close to God. 2017 will present all manners of trials, but the children of God will be victorious,” he declared.

