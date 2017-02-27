For Catholics Priest says institutions must force students to think critically

Rev Fr. Richard Omolade, the National Chairman of the National Association of Catholic Diocesan Directors/Secretaries of Education (NACDDED), has called for a higher standard of education.

According to This Day Live, the chairman made the following statements at the national conference hosted by the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Calabar Archdiocese, Most Rev. Joseph Ekuwem.

He said: "Catholic education today must be structured as to prepare people not just for now, but for the future. Critical thinking skills must be an integral part of that education such that our students are helped to think critically so that problems can be solved in their unique varieties, instead of parroting answer fashioned by teachers.

“Catholic education must bequeath to the world a civilization of love, not just a civilization of certificate. It must focus on the promotion of a culture of life as against the current culture of death in a world riddled by unselfish bullets of choice, waste and destruction. It must also strive to preserve her identity as a faith-based educational enterprise.”

Rev Omolade also said that Catholic education “must be such that radicalism is extinguished by the force of critical thinking and not unthinking defense of God.”

He was supported by an 11-point communiqué from the association, signed by the chairman and the National Secretary, Rev. Fr. Dominic Umo, among other recommendations.

The official statement read, “Catholic schools should work in closer partnership with other stakeholders in education such as the government, communities, alumni associations, Parent Teacher Associations (PTA), in keeping with the mission and vision of Catholic education.

“Catholic schools are encouraged to be involved in curricular and co-curricular activities which will promote friendship and healthy competition. The management of Catholic schools should continue to ensure constant inspection, supervision and evaluation for quality assurance.

“The management of Catholic schools should keep emphasising the use and control of ICT in enhancing teaching and learning. Government is reminded of her responsibility to provide grants-in-aid and other necessary subsidies to Catholic schools as they are social welfare schools

“Government should provide additional measures to ensure adequate security and safety of our children in schools. We recall with satisfaction the immense contribution and quality that Catholic education has brought to our nation. The courage and sacrifices of the early missionaries which bore tremendous positive fruits will always be remembered and sustained in our lives and times.”

The national conference lasted for three days.

It was themed, ‘Catholic Education: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow- The Way Forward’.