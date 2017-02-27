For Catholics Priest says institutions must force students to think critically

Here is what the National Association of Catholic Diocesan Directors/Secretaries of Education (NACDDED) says about the standard of Catholic education.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Priest says institutions must force students to think critically play

Priest says institutions must force students to think critically

(conovercompany)

Muhammadu Sanusi II 'I didn't say mosques should replace schools ' - Emir of Kano
In Lagos 'Phones should be banned in places of worship,’ cleric says
In Anambra Cleric urges FG to set aside National Thanksgiving Day
Pope Francis Pontiff declares zero tolerance on sexual abuse by priests
In Katsina Pastors task Nigerians on religious tolerance
Pastor Adeboye Cleric remains General Overseer of RCCG
Saraki 'We will ensure that people can freely practise their religion without fear' - Senate President
Saraki Read full text of Senate President’s speech at Quranic memorization competition

Rev Fr. Richard Omolade, the National Chairman of the National Association of Catholic Diocesan Directors/Secretaries of Education (NACDDED), has called for a higher standard of education.

According to This Day Live, the chairman made the following statements at the national conference hosted by the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Calabar Archdiocese, Most Rev. Joseph Ekuwem.

He said: "Catholic education today must be structured as to prepare people not just for now, but for the future. Critical thinking skills must be an integral part of that education such that our students are helped to think critically so that problems can be solved in their unique varieties, instead of parroting answer fashioned by teachers.

“Catholic education must bequeath to the world a civilization of love, not just a civilization of certificate. It must focus on the promotion of a culture of life as against the current culture of death in a world riddled by unselfish bullets of choice, waste and destruction. It must also strive to preserve her identity as a faith-based educational enterprise.”

Priest says institutions must force students to think critically play

Priest says institutions must force students to think critically

(copyblogger)

 

Rev Omolade also said that Catholic education “must be such that radicalism is extinguished by the force of critical thinking and not unthinking defense of God.”

Priest says institutions must force students to think critically play

Priest says institutions must force students to think critically

(secularpolicyinstitute)

 

ALSO READ: Pope Francis calls on youth to drop their phones and stand up to violence

He was supported by an 11-point communiqué from the association, signed by the chairman and the National Secretary, Rev. Fr. Dominic Umo, among other recommendations.

The official statement read, “Catholic schools should work in closer partnership with other stakeholders in education such as the government, communities, alumni associations, Parent Teacher Associations (PTA), in keeping with the mission and vision of Catholic education.

“Catholic schools are encouraged to be involved in curricular and co-curricular activities which will promote friendship and healthy competition. The management of Catholic schools should continue to ensure constant inspection, supervision and evaluation for quality assurance.

“The management of Catholic schools should keep emphasising the use and control of ICT in enhancing teaching and learning. Government is reminded of her responsibility to provide grants-in-aid and other necessary subsidies to Catholic schools as they are social welfare schools

“Government should provide additional measures to ensure adequate security and safety of our children in schools. We recall with satisfaction the immense contribution and quality that Catholic education has brought to our nation. The courage and sacrifices of the early missionaries which bore tremendous positive fruits will always be remembered and sustained in our lives and times.”

Priest says institutions must force students to think critically play

Priest says institutions must force students to think critically

(secularpolicyinstitute)

 

The national conference lasted for three days.

It was themed, ‘Catholic Education: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow- The Way Forward’.

More

The Essence Lifestyle Young and Muslim? This event holding soon is for you

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate who holds a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Inem is obsessed with writing, music ,books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemudodiong@gmail.com

Top 3

1 2017 Prophecy Prophet Joshua Iginla releases 73 “prophetic insights"bullet
2 Pastor Faleyimu Cleric declares scary prophecies for 2017bullet
3 Islam Vs Christianity What happens when you convert from one...bullet

Pulse Religion

Pastor Mrs. Folu Adeboye
E.A Adeboye 'Start anti-corruption campaign in your homes' - Pastor's wife tells women
"Between now and July, this country will smile," Pastor predicts
Economic Recession "Between now and July, this country will smile," Pastor predicts
 
The Essence Lifestyle Young and Muslim? This event holding soon is for you
Pastor Enoch Adeboye
Pastor Adeboye Cleric says he was richer as a lecturer than a full-time pastor