Christmas 2016 :  Pope Francis prays for peace in Nigeria, around the World

On Christmas day, the Catholic leader prayed for "fundamental terrorism" in Nigeria and other parts of the world to end.

Pope Francis shares message of peace on Christmas day

Pope Francis shares message of peace on Christmas day

(reuters)

Pope Francis has shared his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message on December 25, 2016 (Christmas day.)

Speaking to over 40,000 people gathered in St. Peter's Square, the Pontiff prayed for peace across the World, Reuters reported.

"Peace to those who have lost a person dear to them as a result of brutal acts of terrorism, which have sown fear and death into the hearts of so many countries and cities.

Today this message (of peace) goes out to the ends of the earth to reach all peoples, especially those scarred by war and harsh conflicts that seem stronger than the yearning for peace," he said in Italian from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

He also called for an end to the "fundamentalist terrorism" in Nigeria, caused by Boko Haram, and peace in Syria.

"It is time for weapons to be still forever (in Syria), and the international community to actively seek a negotiated solution so that civil co-existence can be restored in the country," he said.

Pope Francis advised people against the "idolatry of money", adding that the feast of Christmas had been taken over by dazzling materialism.

"Peace to the peoples who suffer because of the economic ambitions of the few, because of the sheer greed and the idolatry of money, which leads to slavery," he added.

ALSO READ: Ogun CAN says Christmas is a time to show love, not luxuries

He also urged people to remember that God, not materialism, is the reason for the season.

Pope Francis Buhari felicitates with Pontiff at 80

