CAN :  Christian body declares day of mourning for victims of Kaduna killings

CAN Christian body declares day of mourning for victims of Kaduna killings

CAN lamented about the silence of President Buhari concerning the issue of the death of 38 innocent people.

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)-Rev. Samson Olasupo Adeniyi Ayokunle play

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)-Rev. Samson Olasupo Adeniyi Ayokunle

A day of mourning has been declared for the victims of Kaduna killings, which is to be observed on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

This is following a massacre that occurred on the evening on Monday, December 26, 2016, in the Sanga Local Government Area of the state.

The Secretary General of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Musa Asake, made the call for a special prayer for the victims, reported to be 38 in number.

“In view of the present predicament, the president of CAN has directed that Sunday, January 8, be declared a national day of mourning by all Christians, including those in the diaspora.

"We are to pray fervently for our southern Kaduna brothers and sisters who are victims of these wanton killings and also for the peace of our dear country, Nigeria."

Asake thinks the presidency is not doing anything substantial in response to the mass killing of innocent people.

“While we commend President Muhammadu Buhari for waging war against the Boko Haram fundamentalists since his assumption of office, his silence in the ongoing genocide in the last few weeks speaks volumes over the perceived official endorsement of the dastardly and ungodly acts.

"We know that southern Kaduna has been under 24 hour curfew daily as directed by the governor, yet the enemies of the people are still prowling going from house to house, killing defenceless people, without government protection.

"The security operatives in the area appear to be turning blind eyes to the killings.”

In a further comment, the CAN representative observed that the current governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, lacks the ability to provide a solution to the crisis.

He urged Buhari to offer a more direct response to the situation in a bid to prevent the loss of more lives.

