Apostle Johnson Suleman Man of God expels pastor for using church's name for MMM

Apostle Johnson Suleman has expelled one of the branch pastors in Aba, Pastor Joseph Aiyedun, over his involvement in Mavrodi Mundial Movement (MMM).

This news was announced in a statement signed by the church’s head of administration, Pastor David Apelorioye.

In the statement, the church referred to the ponzi scheme as a 'satanic adventure.'

"The management of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide is using this medium to react to a news making the rounds on the social media regarding one of his pastors who used the ministry’s name to register for the MMM scheme.

Ordinarily, the church would not have reacted to the story because of falsehoods being published regularly by some blogs and news websites whose credibility are questionable. But after a thorough investigation by the church authority, it was established that one of our branch pastors in Aba, Pastor Joseph Aiyedun, indeed participated in the scheme.

The church authority decided to expel Pastor Aiyedun not because he registered for the ponzi scheme but because he involved the ministry’s name in the satanic adventure. And we discovered that he was able to use the ministry’s name because he had access to the account of his branch which itself is against the church’s guidelines and a fraud likely to have been carried out in connivance with the branch’s account department. We are still investigating further to unravel the whole activities.

Of the OFM’s 200 churches in Nigeria alone and its 800 branches in 51 nations of the world, it is possible for any of the pastors to go astray and be corrected. In fact, we discovered that Pastor Aiyedun, including some other members of OFM, did the scheme before our father, Apostle Johnson Suleman made the warning last year against MMM, but Pastor Aiyedun was fired because he did it with the ministry’s name as the OFM rules forbid any of its pastors access to the account except people in the account department," the statement read.

ALSO READ: 'God hates MMM Nigeria', Christian says

In 2016, Apostle Suleiman shocking everyone by calling anyone involved in the scheme 'demonic', while stating that MMM is 'satanic.'

He said, "Go and check the founder of MMM. He was a fraudster in America; defrauded people, and that’s what you’re involving yourself in and you are a Christian, looking for easy way out. Many Christians have gotten involved. If you are involved in MMM, I have to pray for you today. It’s not of God. Any quick fix way for money is not of God because some people are being defrauded to enrich some other people.” “Any quick-rich scheme is wrong. In life, everything you get if is not favour from a particular individual. If it’s quick favour through a process, you will pay for it later. If it’s a person you know that walked up to you and blesses you, take it. That’s favour. But a quick business transaction that can bring a return of over 200 person, is not of God.”

Apostle Suleman is the first Man of God to openly criticise the scheme.