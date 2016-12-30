Apostle John Suleman, the General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, has prophesized that Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, will lose a close relation in the year 2017.

The clergyman mentioned this as well as other shocking prophesies, but not all were bad news.

Suleman offered hope regarding the emergence of a national asset such as the existence of a Nigerian airline.

His list of prophesies were outlined in a recent report by the Daily Post News, which mentioned that there will be some turbulence on the political front of the country.

See some of his predictions below:

1. I see terrorism on the increase

2. Federal Government of Nigeria should not relax yet on Book Haram. It’s a deception.

3. Buhari to face impeachment threats.

4. America and China to have major face-off

5. Crude Oil to flow in Northern Nigeria.

6. Abuja to experience major Fire explosion.

7. Donald Trump to face impeachment attempt as members of congress are divided on his style of leadership.

8. I see an airplane that has Nigeria’s logo (National Carrier)

9. Things will pick up a bit in Nigeria but hunger will persist.

10. I saw people crying over Bamanga Tukur

11. Buhari will be bereaved in 2017

12. Ecobank, Diamond, Fidelity, GTB to retrench staff.

13. President Buhari’s health needs attention

14. 2017 budget will have crises

15. More judges to be humiliated

16. MMM to dupe more Nigerians and I see court cases.

17. Dollar to exchange for N615

18. Recession in Nigeria to become depression in 2017

19. MTN and GLO to face hardship

20. A former First Lady of Nigeria needs prayers over her health.

21. Forces in Aso Rock planning to poison current First Lady (Aisha Buhari)

22. I saw huge number of Chibok girls released; some of them with kids

23. Nnamdi Kanu’s detention to cause international crises. God is angry with Buhari for the continued detention.

24. Donald Trump to favour Israel. American Embassy in Israel to be moved to Jerusalem.

25. Liberian election: CONTINUITY

26. Ghana’s new president to send many to jail.

27. Buhari and Senate to have crucial disagreement.

28. Nigeria’s Budget will be delayed

29. I see killings in Ekiti

30. EFCC to come after National Assembly members in Nigeria in a politically motivated arrests because of their refusal to confirm Magu

31. I see kidnappers entering schools

32. Nigeria will lose a great man of God and the New Year is when the Nigerian government will fight the Church like never before.

33. Some terrorists will be arrested in Lagos

34. Traditional Rulers indicted and arrested for corruption

35. Lufthansa, Dana air, Ghana Air, Aero Contractors; I see staff protests.

36. America to have financial crises.

37. A serving Cabinet Minister in Nigeria will die

38. Nigeria to secure foreign funds

39. Doctors will embark on strike in Nigeria

40. A new Mega party in Nigeria will swallow up APC

41. I see a new leadership for the APC in Nigeria.

42. I see the DSS being taken to court

43. France, Spain, Russia to pray against train going off the rail.

44. I saw a huge school building collapse.

45. Nollywood to pray. They will get help but will lose two major people. The Yoruba movie industry too but prayer can avert it.

46. Fulani herdsmen again! Taraba, Benue, Imo and Jigawa state.

47. Kogi state to organize state prayers to avoid major deaths and natural disasters.

48. Edo state; major celebration but pray against road crashes.

49.I see presidents being removed in Africa, I see presidents being installed.

50. Two times, Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, will face removal from office. They will alienate him and they will make attempts to remove him. But God will humble Buhari in 2017.