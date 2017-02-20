Relationship Tips Ways to keep loving a partner after they cheat on you

It's never easy, but forgiveness is always stronger than hate and other negative emotions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Loving a partner even after their indiscretions play

Loving a partner even after their indiscretions

(Ninerela)

Love and Dating 7 weird things men find attractive in women
For Women 5 reasons why men are scared to commit to relationships
Relationship Talk He broke off our engagement, now he's back; should I take him?
AKA South African rapper offers relationship advice after breakup
Pulse Poll Commitment is more desirable than maturity in relationships
Falling in Love Being in a relationship is good for your health, research says
Relationships What would you change about your partner if you could?
Relationship Talk "He gives nothing but sex, should I still continue with him?"
The Big Question Could this short video finally explain why men cheat?
Love and Social Media Twitter users share sweet love stories on Valentine's day

To leave a partner after they've cheated on you; or to forgive, stick around and try to make things work?

Uwanma Odefa considers this matter in her most recent vlog episode, 'Love, Life, and Everything in Between'.

Prompted by a friend's heartbreak story on Valentine's day, the vlogger explains that whether you are a man or woman, you can decide to take a partner back regardless of their wayward eyes and acts of philandering.

According to Uwanma Odefa, here's how to keep a loving a partner after they have cheated on you:

play Loving a partner even if he's cheated on you (Shutterstock)

 

Let it go

The first step to keeping the relationship alive is to commit to full forgiveness.

You need to forget about it. This is, of course, easier said than done.

If you don’t let it go, though, “it’s going to keep building up, festering and eating away at your soul and you don’t want that,” the vlogger says.

ALSO READ: 5 simple ways to win a woman's heart

Let it out

Letting stuff go does not mean you cannot talk about it. As a matter of fact, letting these things out is a way to actually let it go. Bottling up emotions of hurt and disappointment and anger could eventually lead to a destructive outrage that will affect people around you.

In her words, “don’t bottle things in because when you do, it will eventually blow up and consume everything around you.”

play Let it out... the pain, hurt and all negative emotions (Shutterstock)

 

Let loose

Deciding to continue with the relationship is a decision that can be made only by you and when you do, try not to give in to the temptation to close yourself off and become cynical.

“You have to make this conscious effort” Uwanma says.

“Everytime you find yourself resenting him or her for the cheating, make a conscious effort to let it go… to let loose. ”

play Uwanma explaining how to keep a relationship going even after a partner cheats (Youtube)

 

Forget the other man/woman

 This particular one speaks to women more than men as women are more inclined to seek extra details of the cheating than men.

Uwanma advises against this because seeking these details is like “pouring salt in an open wound.

“it will only feed your imagination and feed you with visuals that you do not need,” she says.

Watch Uwanmma explain these things in totality in the clip below.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Dating and Marriages Relationship issues that are just as bad as cheatingbullet
2 Love and Dating 7 weird things men find attractive in womenbullet
3 For Women 5 reasons why men are scared to commit to relationshipsbullet

Relationships

Relationship Talk
Relationship Talk He broke off our engagement, now he's back; should I take him?
AKA
AKA South African rapper offers relationship advice after breakup
Let's talk relationships
Pulse Poll Commitment is more desirable than maturity in relationships
Being in love improves your health
Falling in Love Being in a relationship is good for your health, research says