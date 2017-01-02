Relationship Tips Great conversation topics in a new relationship

So you just got into a relationship with this damsel and as a man, you are more of a listener.

It seems you are running out of relationship talks because your lady is reserved especially when you spend time texting most hours of the day.

But if you want to say something interesting and make her feel connected to you, here’s what you need to keep in mind:

1. Talk about her interest, her friends and family

If you really want to hear the excitement in a girl’s voice engage her in a conversation about her friends, interest and family members.

This conversation enables you to know more about people that matter to her so when you meet them finally you will have enough information about them which would give a great first impression; it also makes her know you are genuinely interested in knowing about her and her life.

2. Talk about your future

Talking about your short term goals can be a good conversation topic, girls love to listen to talks like this .it gives them a sense of security that their boyfriend is focused. Make sure you give realistic points in conversation like this

3. Your childhood experience and your past

Sharing childhood memories has a way of lightening the atmosphere with humor because everyone has one funny or embarrassing childhood memory.

For example, you can talk about the first time you were drunk, your first kiss or something silly you did. You both will have a good laugh and it will enable you to know few things about her.

4. Talk about your life’s dreams and fears

Every girl loves a guy who can open up and talk about his fears and dreams. It makes both of you closer because it shows you trust her enough to share your vulnerable side with her.

5. Passion and views about life

We all have our views and passion about life that we do not discuss daily with other people.

When you start a conversation trying to know about her passion, what interest her and her opinions to different topics about her life. It shows you are paying attention to her and makes you know her better.

6. Gossip

Sometimes when you call her when she asks about your day instead of replying fine.

You could tell her about the activities that happened during the day. This can lead to the beginning of a good conversation.

Furthermore, if you share similar hobbies you can discuss this, for example, movies and current trendy topics in the society.

Finally, whatever you do don’t forget to compliment her and be specific about it, it makes every lady or woman feel appreciated and brings out the teenage girlish smile in her.

Also, try to engage in naughty conversations with her it makes the relationship romantic.

So why not try these and watch your relationship bloom with laughter and understanding.

Let’s see your comments and opinions in the comment box.

Written by Jennifer Umoru.