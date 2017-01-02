Relationship Tips 8 really nice things about breakup

Break up though always painful is not always a bad thing.

In fact, sometimes it could be the best thing to happen to you at that moment.

If you will just look beyond the negatives and concentrate on the positives, you might find out that break up is way cooler than you think.

1. No longer obligated to communicate

Lack of communication could really be an issue in relationships. You start feeling bad when it’s always your partner calling you but you never call. Now you don’t have to call anybody any longer. Your phone can rest.

2. No more fear

When you’re in a relationship, you’re always careful and scared not to do or say something that could possibly end the relationship even if it was the right thing at the time. But now, everything is over, there’s nothing else to fear.

3. You can do anything you want

You can now take that class you always to. You can cut your hair like you wanted but couldn’t because he didn’t like it. You can now wear anything you like. Do everything you couldn’t do because he/she didn’t approve of, here’s your chance. Use it!

4. You can love yourself more

I particularly like this one very much because you cannot love someone else effectively until you actually love yourself.

If you don’t love yourself enough, you might always be with the wrong person, thinking that’s what you deserve.

5. You are back in the game

Dust your boots player. You’re back in the hook up game.

There’s so much fun in the chase but you miss all of that when you’re in a relationship (especially if you want to be faithful).

Now, there’s nobody else you have to be faithful to except yourself and the only way not to cheat yourself is by scoring goals. Lol!

6. Chance to make better choices

Yes you made the wrong choice the last time. Now is another chance to get it right.

You now know what you should look out for in a prospective partner; you now know the danger signs and everything.

You can only end up with someone better this time around.

7. Closer to friends and family

Relationships have the tendency to separate us from our friends and family as we most times spend all our free time with our partner.

Now you can put that free time to use by hanging out with your siblings, your cousins or friends more often.

8. Much deeper sense of empathy for others

You know what it means to go through pain now. So next time a friend comes to cry on your shoulders, you almost totally understand how they feel and what exactly to say to them.

Written by Iyebiye Olawuyi.