Hello Bukky,

This is my dilemma.

I met him in 2012, we were in love. He engaged me in 2014 and disengaged me in 2015 for this reason - he wasn't financially ready.

He [also didn't] think our union would favour our individual careers and his father says I may control him in the marriage because of my tribal background (I'm Rivers).

To say I was devastated would be an understatement because I had locked down my life on this one guy.

I begged and waited for him to come back and after one year I gave up and embraced life with an open mind.

Few months ago he started wanting me back on the basis of ... "I can't do without you." But the truth remains I am still Rivers and nothing has changed about me so why is he back?

I gradually accepted him back but the spark was no more there.

I met someone else recently, and I am ready to move on with this new guy, even though I’m still getting to know him. I really like him and I just don't want to keep holding on to someone who has kept me single for 5 years.

Please what do you advise?

________________________

Hi reader,

There are no two ways to this, you need to move on from this chapter.

The fact that you even tried to restart the relationship and felt no connection like before attests to this.

There's nothing there for you anymore and moving to the other phase and something new seems to be the most logical thing to do in my opinion.

If he says he can't live without you, point out to him that he has stayed one whole year after ditching you and did he die? Of course not.

I think you need - and very much deserve - another chance with that new guy. You can't let the past hold you back from what the present holds.

While there is no promise that this new guy would be roses and perfection and all that, he, at least, deserves a chance to prove that he can give you all that.

Your former boyfriend got his chance and blew it. Don't let him hold you for his own mistake.

Cut him off and move on. That is what I advise.

_________________________

