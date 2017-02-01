Prince William, Kate Middleton Royal couple serve marriage goals in these 10 pics

Everyone loves to be truly perfect with their significant other - both in the actual relationship/marriage and on social media, too.

We all love to see beautiful couples; those that seem to be made just for each other... couples people look to be like..couples that set standards and make us say "goals."

It is especially desirous if the couple are royalty, and even more so if they are as royal as British royalty, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Prince William is the Queen's grandson and second in line to succeed the British throne. His wife is also a Duchess, and together they serve some pretty good-looking marriage goals in these pictures gotten from their several public appearances.

While we might not be sure of what actually goes down behind closed doors, at least we can judge by their relation with each other in public and these pictures tell a story of love, affection, devotion and the pure happiness that come with being royal and being in love.

They might not be on the level of Barack and Michelle Obama's PDA but they look just great in their own right, whether when patting a koala and picking flowers in an Australian, or learning how to be music DJ's in New Zealand.

They also had their moment watching basketball and tennis,as well as cuddling at the 2012 olympics.

Check the gallery below to see some the British royal couple's best moments as a couple.