Prince William, Kate Middleton Royal couple serve marriage goals in these 10 pics

Ever imagined what love among royalty looked like? Just check out Prince William and Kate Middleton in these 12 pictures!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kate Middleton, Prince William serve marriage goals play

Kate Middleton, Prince William serve marriage goals

(Glamour)

Everyone loves to be truly perfect with their significant other - both in the actual relationship/marriage and on social media, too.

We all love to see beautiful couples; those that seem to be made just for each other... couples people look to be like..couples that set standards and make us say "goals."

Kate Middleton, Prince William serve marriage goals play Picking flowers in Australia (Glamour)
Kate Middleton, Prince William serve marriage goals play Here is the Royal couple singing in Tuvalu, 2012 (Glamour)

It is especially desirous if the couple are royalty, and even more so if they are as royal as British royalty, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Kate Middleton, Prince William serve marriage goals play A rare moment of touchy-touchy PDA by the couple at the London Olympics in 2012 (Glamour)

Prince William is the Queen's grandson and second in line to succeed the British throne. His wife is also a Duchess, and together they serve some pretty good-looking marriage goals in these pictures gotten from their several public appearances.

ALSO READ: A girlfriend like Michelle Obama, is not too much to ask for

While we might not be sure of what actually  goes down behind closed doors, at least we can judge by their relation with each other in public and these pictures tell a story of love, affection, devotion and the pure happiness that come with being royal and being in love.

Kate Middleton, Prince William serve marriage goals play Prince William and his wife react at a tennis game (Glamour)
Kate Middleton, Prince William serve marriage goals play Learning how to use DJ decks at youth center in New Zealand (Glamour)

They might not be on the level of Barack and Michelle Obama's PDA but they look just great in their own right, whether when patting a koala and picking flowers in an Australian, or learning how to be music DJ's in New Zealand.

Kate Middleton, Prince William serve marriage goals play Meeting a Koala in Sydney (Glamour)

They also had their moment watching basketball and tennis,as well as cuddling at the 2012 olympics.

Check the gallery below to see some the British royal couple's best moments as a couple.

Image

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng

