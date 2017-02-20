For Women 5 reasons why men are scared to commit to relationships

Understanding why men pull out or hesitate when they are required to commit to a relationship.
At some point though, expectations will rise and some form of commitment will be required.
The fear of commitment is not a relationship problem tied to men only, but it appears to be more rampant amongst them.
Why is this so? Why do men fear to truly commit to a woman and make things work with just that woman?
Below, we consider some of these reasons:
Some men would rather have it all before thinking about committing to a relationship.
Being successful at their jobs/careers, or attaining a certain level means a lot to them and being overly committed to a relationship might be seen as a hindrance to achieving that by men who fall in this category.
Becoming truly committed to a relationship means that the possibility of becoming married heightens; and as silly as it sounds, this is what scares off some men from committing to a relationship.
ALSO READ: Toke Makinwa explains how to know a man is not that into you
They fear that they would no longer enjoy the freedom to do as they please, to flirt and remain open to more than one option.
Sometimes, uncertainty is what brings about the fear to commit for men.
If somewhere in his heart he’s still wondering if you’re good for him or not, or if he has been terribly burnt in a previous relationship, then there will be a likely fear that the relationship will fail and what is the point of committing to something that seems doomed to fail before it’s even properly begun?
Men commonly draw back from committing to a relationship because they feel inadequate in meeting the financial responsibility of doing so.
Being married has jokingly been compared to watching one TV station for the rest of your life without the chance to switch channels. It has also been compared to eating the same type of soup over and over again without variety.
Crazy as it sounds, this idea is one of the reasons why some men would refuse the chance to be exclusive with just one woman - they would rather have the chance to a variety of women and the newness brought by being with each of them.