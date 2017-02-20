For Women 5 reasons why men are scared to commit to relationships

Many modern relationships begin with ‘chilling out, taking things one step at a time and seeing how things go.

At some point though, expectations will rise and some form of commitment will be required.

The fear of commitment is not a relationship problem tied to men only, but it appears to be more rampant amongst them.

Why is this so? Why do men fear to truly commit to a woman and make things work with just that woman?

Below, we consider some of these reasons:

1. Need for success

Some men would rather have it all before thinking about committing to a relationship.

Being successful at their jobs/careers, or attaining a certain level means a lot to them and being overly committed to a relationship might be seen as a hindrance to achieving that by men who fall in this category.

2. Freedom

Becoming truly committed to a relationship means that the possibility of becoming married heightens; and as silly as it sounds, this is what scares off some men from committing to a relationship.

They fear that they would no longer enjoy the freedom to do as they please, to flirt and remain open to more than one option.

3. What if it doesn’t work out?

Sometimes, uncertainty is what brings about the fear to commit for men.

If somewhere in his heart he’s still wondering if you’re good for him or not, or if he has been terribly burnt in a previous relationship, then there will be a likely fear that the relationship will fail and what is the point of committing to something that seems doomed to fail before it’s even properly begun?

4. He doesn’t feel financially prepared

Men commonly draw back from committing to a relationship because they feel inadequate in meeting the financial responsibility of doing so.

5. Lack of newness

Being married has jokingly been compared to watching one TV station for the rest of your life without the chance to switch channels. It has also been compared to eating the same type of soup over and over again without variety.

Crazy as it sounds, this idea is one of the reasons why some men would refuse the chance to be exclusive with just one woman - they would rather have the chance to a variety of women and the newness brought by being with each of them.