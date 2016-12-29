For Couples :  Relationship lessons from the Obamas

This is no show, the Obamas continue to set the mark for couple goals. More than 25 years together and still counting, this couple is unarguably the one to learn from.

Be there for your partner even through hard times and their love and respect for you will deepen. “We’ve been married now twenty years, and like every marriage you have your ups and you have your downs, but if you work through the tough times the respect and love that you feel deepens.” — (President Barack Obama on Barbara Walter, December 2012)

Consciously create time for each other. Just like you find the time for what is important to you no matter what, you have to set out time and make it a routine to have a ‘we’ time with your partner. “It might be a little tough, but we try to make out time to go for date nights.” – Michelle Obama on Late Show With Jimmy Fallon

Don’t make a big issue about little issues. The biggest arguments generally erupt over small issues. Look beyond the trivial irritants that put so much pressure on a marriage. Focus instead on the positives such as the fun you have, the life you build up together and the value each of you brings to the marriage. Talking on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Michelle Obama said: “I kind of give him a pass now when he leaves his socks on the floor or tells that story for the one-hundredth time and wants us to laugh at it as if we first heard it.”

Look beyond what your eyes can see. Don’t look at the bankbook or the title. Look at the heart. Look at the soul. When you’re dating a man, you should always feel good. … You shouldn’t be in a relationship with somebody who doesn’t make you completely happy and make you feel whole.