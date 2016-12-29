Home > Relationships >

For Couples :  Relationship lessons from the Obamas

For Couples Relationship lessons from the Obamas

More than 25 years together and still counting, this couple is unarguably the one to learn from.

  • Published:
The Obamas play

The Obamas

(Facebook)

Relationship Talk "My boyfriend's bestie wants to steal him from me"
For Ladies Why men cheat
For Couples 8 common things men do that women don’t Understand
Relationship Talk Why some men love older women
For Couples How to avoid conflicts in your relationship [2]
For Ladies How to handle a "Mommy's boy"
Love and Dating Why you should keep some distance from boo while in a relationship

This is no show, the Obamas continue to set the mark for couple goals. More than 25 years together and still counting, this couple is unarguably the one to learn from.

Obama play

Obama

(US)

 

  1. Be there for your partner even through hard times and their love and respect for you will deepen.We’ve been married now twenty years, and like every marriage you have your ups and you have your downs, but if you work through the tough times the respect and love that you feel deepens.” — (President Barack Obama on Barbara Walter, December 2012)

  2. Consciously create time for each other. Just like you find the time for what is important to you no matter what, you have to set out time and make it a routine to have a ‘we’ time with your partner. “It might be a little tough, but we try to make out time to go for date nights.” – Michelle Obama on Late Show With Jimmy Fallon

  3. Don’t make a big issue about little issues. The biggest arguments generally erupt over small issues. Look beyond the trivial irritants that put so much pressure on a marriage. Focus instead on the positives such as the fun you have, the life you build up together and the value each of you brings to the marriage. Talking on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Michelle Obama said: “I kind of give him a pass now when he leaves his socks on the floor or tells that story for the one-hundredth time and wants us to laugh at it as if we first heard it.”

  4. Look beyond what your eyes can see. Don’t look at the bankbook or the title. Look at the heart. Look at the soul. When you’re dating a man, you should always feel good. … You shouldn’t be in a relationship with somebody who doesn’t make you completely happy and make you feel whole.

  5. Be friends first and always. Once you get married, the routine of life makes you forget how you were before you married. Do not let marriage take over your friendship. Be friends, share, confide, trust and depend on each other.

Written by Oluwakemi Adetola

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 For Ladies Why men cheatbullet
2 Relationship Talk Why some men love older womenbullet
3 For Couples How to avoid conflicts in your relationship [2]bullet

Relationships

Are you dating an immature man?
For Couples What is your relationship attachment style?
Why partners need to be considerate in relationships
Relationship Talk 5 advantages of being a considerate partner
Learning to strike a balance between being there and being there too much in a relationship
Love and Dating Why you should keep some distance from boo while in a relationship
Relationship Talk
Relationship Talk "My boyfriend's bestie wants to steal him from me"