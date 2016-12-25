Home > Relationships >

For Couples :  Fun activities to do with your partner this holidays

Talking about relationships, this is the best time to rekindle the fire. These activities are sure-fire ways to help do just that.

Ladies Only Girl’s guide to hitting on a guy without being obvious [1]

The best season of the year is here! It is the time when families come together, long time friends catch up on old times and a new level of relationships are established.

1. Go and see a stage play.

Stage play has found its way back as one of the leisure activities that is mostly enjoyed by all art lovers. Instead of the movies, choose to go see a stage play instead. This is not only creative, it opens the floor for more things to talk about afterward.

2. Go for exhibitions and fares.

There are tons of exhibitions these days. Food and drink fare, fashion exhibition, arts, lifestyle and the list is endless. Hold hands while you go around the stands. Get something admires.

3. Watch late night movies back to back. Load your storage devices with interesting movies both of you have always wanted to see. Two or three movies will do. Cuddle up and watch the movies into the night.

4. Watch a Standup Comedy Show. Comedy shows are always a great way to break the ice in both new and stressed-up relationships. Get a ticket for two and call your partner up, to see his or her favorite stand-up comedian.

5. Travel to a new place. Going to a new relaxed location is like refreshing your mind. Do some sort of couple retreat. Have dinner in a beautiful restaurant, talk about your relationship, share ideas, go site seeing, have spa treats together. You two will feel a great sense of newness in your relationship.

6. Stay indoors and have fun. You two may want to stay indoors and enjoy each other’s company. Play games, play your favorite jams and dance together, take lots of fun pictures and so on

