In Lagos State government sues Lekki Gardens over building collapse

Lekki Gardens executives are being sued for a building collapsed that killed 35 people and caused a lot of injuries.

  • Published:
Lekki Gardens Estate building collapse play

Lekki Gardens Estate building collapse

(pulse)

Criminal charges have been filed against the executives of Lekki Gardens Estate by the Lagos state government.

According to Punch, the Managing Director, Richard Nyong, Taiwo Odofin, Omolabake Mortune, Maruis Agwu, Sola Olumofe and Omotilewa Joseph are the ones being sued over the collapse of a five-storey building under construction on Kushenla Road in Ikate Elegushi area.

The collapse left at least 35 people dead, and many injured people.

play

 

The six-count charge, filed on February 17, 2017, includes failure to obtain building approval for the collapsed building and unlawful manslaughter contrary to Section 75 of the Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law of Lagos.

Collapsed building play

Collapsed building

(bellanaija)

 

No date has been set for the arraignment of the defendants.

Governor Ambode inspecting the site of the collapsed building play

Governor Ambode inspecting the site of the collapsed building

(akinwunmiambode)

 

This is the state government's latest attempt to avert another crisis, and get justice for the victims of the collapsed building.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong

