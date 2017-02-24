Selena Gomez got a new property, this huge, luxurious mansion, in 2016.

According to Zillow, the pop singer's 10,000-square-foot estate is located in Fort Worth, Texas.

In a release from Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, she said her reason for this purchase was to spend time with her family and friends that stay in the country.

"The media room won me over the minute I walked in,” Gomez also revealed.

Features of this cool home include the fore-mentioned luxurious home theater, two master suites, five bedrooms, seven baths, a large game room, vaulted ceilings, a chef’s eat-in kitchen and a second kitchen.

Outside, there is enough parking space for at least eight cars, a saltwater pool with a rock slide, an outdoor kitchen and living room, a putting green and a tennis/sport court.

In spite of all of these cool things, Gomez has listed the property.

The mansion is currently on sale for $2.999M!

Would you buy it?