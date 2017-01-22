Dating 4 romantic places to visit in Lagos

Love is fed by affection and the joy of many shared moments.

Some of these beautiful moments are created on intimate nights of good food, some cups of wine and romantic music.

For lovers resident in Lagos, and in need of the intimacy romantic dates bring, these four places will give you an experience worth reliving.

1. La Taverna Milano

The menu of Italian and Spanish meals here is unrivalled anywhere in Lagos. They also have an amazing selection of Italian and Chilean wines, as well as a live band to entertain you and your significant other.

La Taverna Milano is on Balarabe Musa Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.

2. RSVP

RSVP surely has amazing food and quality service. The menu will blow your mind and it is one of the best places to have a romantic night out with your partner.

The night is full of many good promises if you choose RSVP as your preferred destination for your next date.

3. Metisse Restaurant

The Metisse offers a flavorful blend of Nigerian and Asian cuisine in an atmosphere set up to promote intimacy and romance.

They are located at 267A, AIM Plaza, Etim Inyang Crescent, Victoria Island Annex.

Your romantic date night at Metisse is sure to be the bomb as they promise you coziness and an excitement of your passion.

Visiting Metisse for that romantic date will leave you with an "unforgettable aftertaste.”

4. Orchid Bistro

Here is one romantic spot on the Mainland which has it’s a very special appeal for what you’ll find on offer there, and of course, for the ambiance which many seek on a romantic date night.

Situated at 58 Isaac John St, Ikeja, you will have the time of your life with your partner here because of the nice relatable menu and the lovely service.

There is also a promise of great music, an orchid garden and delectable cocktails.