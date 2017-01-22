Lagos has always been the hub of business in Nigeria, and lots of big deals are brokered and sealed every other day.

Every business person knows that some of the biggest, most-profitable are not concluded in cold, lifeless boardrooms, but over the finest wine and the best meals.

So you need to present a business proposal, project an idea, or complete one of the best deals you have been pursuing for a long time, and you need somewhere in Lagos where you can conclude business in ambiance and shake hands over some good food and the finest power liquor, this list has been compiled for you.

Here are the best places to enjoy a business lunch in Lagos:

Brown’s Café and Restaurant

Here is one of surest places on the Mainland where you can expect to get great food and drinks for that business lunch you are having next.

They serve a variety of Nigerian dishes and gourmet delight at Brown’s and along with their service, the serenity of the place is also a plus.

The Office Rooftop Bar

Pitch your ideas and business ideas during Lunch at this amazing rooftop bar and you can be fairly certain that your ideas will hit bull’s eye.

Located on the 2nd floor of the Four Points by Sheraton, the Office Rooftop Bar offers a pleasant array of cocktail and tasty food which should assist in the smooth conducting of business.

Yellow Chilli

Yellow Chilli has been ranked among top 5 Lagos’ best restaurants, and is located at 27, Oju Olobun Close, Off Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

They have this uncommon blend of good African dishes and ambiance which the people over there have been able to maintain ever since they opened for business.

You can bet that going over to Yellow Chilli for that next business lunch will surely be worth it.

Talindo Steak House

This has to be one of the best places where Steak is served in the whole of Lagos, and you can rest assured that your client or prospective customer can feel really special when treated to some of the tasty foods on offer at the place

Talindo Steak house has its location at 7b Karimu Kotun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos and offers the very best service for a price that some have referred to as “really pocket-friendly.”

This is quite ideal for one on one meetings or really small groups.

R.S.V.P

R.S.V.P is recognized for not only the amazing selection of beverages they offer, but also for the ambiance that will surely be useful for this purpose.

Located at 9 Eletu Ogabi street, VI, their menu is never static as more and more fun recipes are being added to offer more and more variety to their customers.

You surely want to consider this place if the goal is to impress your client and get that deal sealed ASAP.