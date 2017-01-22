Getaways 3 amazing holiday resorts in Nigeria

Holidays are fun and relaxation, and here are the places where you will really enjoy these things.

  • Published:
Holiday resorts to visit in Nigeria play

Holiday resorts to visit in Nigeria

(Naij)

Everyone deserves rest once in a while and to enjoy the best time away from work and the stress of pursuing business interests and financial activities

Destination holidays often hold a special appeal and here are three of the best places where you can enjoy your time off from work and stress.

play Epe Resort Hotels NG (Website Photo)

 

Obudu Mountain Resort

Obudu mountain resort has, for a long time, remained one of Nigeria’s most visited holiday destinations.

At Obudu Mountain Resort, 30 minutes  away from the state capital, you will be in very close contact with nature as the resort is set in the highlands of cross river state and offers you a chance to spend your holiday in a scenic, beautiful environment.

Whether you are going with a loved one, or with your family, Obudu mountain resort is surely one place you should really consider for a holiday.

play Obudu Mountain Resort (Website Photo)
play Obudu is idyllic and totally beautiful (Website Photo)

 

Epe Resort

Epe Resort,  located on Itoikin Road, Epe, Lagos, is another lovely holiday venue that is worth your consideration.

The resort boasts 40 rooms, which ranges from single bedded, to double bedded, each of which is air conditioned, has excellent room service, free WI-Fi service and many more.

The meals on offer at Epe Resort will also blow your mind. They offer freshly-caught sea food, as well as red meat, chicken and more.

There is also an array of fine wine to be selected from.

Epe Resort is a place  that has magic waiting to be experienced. It’s where you want to be.

play La Campagne Tropicana (Official Photos)

 

La Campagne Tropicana

La Campagne Tropicana is a Beach Resort located at Ikegun, off Lekki / Epe Expressway, Lagos.

The tropic settlement has 29 amazing chalets, all of which are tastefully arranged to satisfy every taste.

La Campagne offers a complete range of custom-made bathroom amenities, beautiful unconventional swimming pools, a mini fridge in rooms, wide screen televisions and for sporting and recereational activities, you get quad biking, water sports, basketball, snooker etc.

Nature is at its finest there and with the Atlantic sea providing a perfect backdrop all round, you can be sure to leave perfectly relaxed, and satisfied.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

