In order to stay beautiful and radiant all the time, women use quite a huge number of beauty products.

Depending on skin colour, texture, and preference, choices in beauty products may vary from one woman to another.

However, there are some of these products that are so important and totally necessary that regardless of skin tone and texture, every woman needs to make them part of their grooming routine.

In no particular order, here are the top 5 beauty products every woman need to have at all times.

1. An exfoliator

The reason why you have to properly exfoliate once or twice in a week is primarily because exfoliation helps to remove dead skin cells off the surface if your skin, and allows the moisturizing products to actually penetrate more deeply into the pores of your skin.

If you do nt have any, get yourself an exfoliator that suits your skin and regularly apply ot, because exfoliating will make your skin fresh and really healthy all the time.

2. Mosturizer

One other product that every woman needs to always have is a tube of moisturizer.

The uses of good moisturizers cannot be overstated – and top of that is that moisturizers prevent your skin from looking dry, dull and scaly.

Apart from that, using a moisturizer daily helps you look younger, radiant, gives your skin a softer and more elastic feel, and of course keeps your skin hydrated.

3. Lipstick/ gloss/ balm

Lips are one of the things people first notice about women, therefore the beauty and well-being of those lips should be high on the mind of all women.

To take care of the lips and actually beautify them, you can choose either lipstick, lip balm or lip gloss.

Using any of them or interchanging is encouraged. Using none of them is however, totally not good enough.

4. Facial cleanser

Whether you are a lady who applies heavy makeup, light makeup or no makeup, a facial cleanser is absolutely a must for you.

The importance of this is to get rid of the dust and other invisible particles that must have settled on your skin in the course of your daily activities.

It should be noted that usage of the cleanser should be twice daily- once in the morning and the other time at night.

Daytime cleansing prevents excess oil production and the nighttime cleansing prevents skin dehydration.

5. Deodorant

The last but not the least of the beauty products that you must have at all times is a deodorant.

Considering how much heat and sunlight we get in this part of the world, sweating is, of course, expected. So, to avoid terrible smells, every woman is at all times expected to have at least a perfume or body spray or roll on.

Smelling nice increases your confidence and surely makes you a lot more beautiful.