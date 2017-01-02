Home > Politics >

Tinubu :  'APC leader may be poisoned, Atiku will be forced out of party,' Prophet reveals in 2017 predictions

Prophet Omale also said that the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose will face impeachment in the new year.

  • Published:
All Progressives Congress (APC) Leader, Bola Tinubu (L) and Former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar (R). play

(Vanguard)

A prophet, Emmanuel Omale, says God told that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would be forced out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2017 while the party's national leader, Bola Tinubu may be poisoned.

Omale, who is the  head of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, revealed these and more in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, January 1.

In his 2017 prophecies, Prophet Omale also said  if "President Muhammadu Buhari chooses the Mandela option, (that is, not to contest again in 2019), a very powerful man will be anointed by him from North West to rule after him."

According to him, the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose will face impeachment in the new year.

He said the proposed Mega Party will not come to reality in 2017, adding that aside two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors who would "cross carpet to APC," another "South-South  strong man who rose out of the walls will join the ruling Party."

On corruption, Omale said three of Buhari's Ministers will be convicted.

On economy,  the prophet said Dollar will move from last year prediction of $350 to $570, adding that "no oil in explorable quantity will be found in the North, NNPC should seek the Divine Hand of God to know where to find oil in the North."

"I see peace in Niger delta, but Federal Government should make peace with former President Jonathan and his family to sustain that peace," he said.

ALSO READ: Tinubu congratulates Buhari, Army over victory in Sambisa

He called on Nigerians to "pray against a plane crash in early 2017," and also warned that prayer should be said against Boko Haram efforts to attack Abuja - he said residents of Gwagwalada should be vigilant.

Omale further said: "January 27th keep ringing bells in my head, let us pray for ourselves, for our country, we deserve political stability to enable economic prosperity. Let us pray! There will be no shedding of blood.

"Let us pray for the health of a former President to avert bereavement.

"I see fire outbreak in Lagos and Abuja markets.

"I see changes in INEC Leadership.

"Taraba should pray to avert a very severe Ethno-religious crisis.

"A very important Emir should pray against bereavement.

"Nigeria should pray to avert deadly inter tribal clash in Lagos state

"A former Governor should pray against sudden death.

"I see massive oil spillage around Kogi that will lead to seven days fire.

"Three Banks will collapse.

"A Service Chief of one of the armed forces  will be dropped."

On the international scene, the prophet said he "foresee a massive typhoon in Thailand that may be worse than the last tsunami."

"The new Ghana President-elect should pray against liver and internal organ sickness after inauguration.

"Yahaya Jammeh will hand over to President-Elect Barrow.

"Robert Mugabe may not survive 2017.

"Jacob Zuma may still be in trouble.

"Big tragedy will happen in China.

"The English Queen should pray against life threatening health challenges," he said.

On sports, he said a "famous Nigerian Athlete should pray against injury that may end his career."

Omale, however, called for fervent prayers to avert some of these dangers, which he said can be overturned.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

