Ndume also pledged his allegiance to President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he described as his mentor.

Former senate leader, Ali Ndume, says his appetite for the truth lands him in trouble sometimes.

Ndume stated this on Sunday, January 15, while speaking to newsmen in Borno.

He said never intended to be a senator.

He said: "I am an extrovert personality, and I have always stood on the side of the truth. Maybe that is why I sometimes run into troubled waters.

"I never planned to be a senator at the onset, it was God’s decision. My target was to contest for the deputy senate president, but I ended up as the leader. So, I thank God for everything."

Ndume, who was removed as the senate leader by the APC caucus in the upper chamber, also pledged his allegiance to President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he described as his mentor.

"I want to say that nobody has contacted me yet on any political re-alignment. But for Muhammad Ndume, whenever there is any political re-alignment, you will find me where President Muhammadu Buhari.

"Buhari has been my long time mentor. When your mentor is on one side, you are expected to be with him no matter what."

Multiple media reports have speculated a possible political re-alignment ahead of the 2019 general election.

