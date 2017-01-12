Ali Ndume 10 Senators who supported Senate Leader’s removal

Senator Ali Ndume was, on Tuesday, January 10, removed from the position of Senate Leader.

Ndume was removed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus of the Senate and replaced with Senator Ahmed Lawan.

Below are 10 Senators who approved and endorsed Ndume’s removal:

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso Senator Danjuma Goje Senator Dino Melaye Senator Gbenga Ashafa Senator Shehu Sani Senator Magnus Abe Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi Senator Joshua Dariye Senator Ibrahim Gobir Senator Shaba Lafiaji

The document calling for Ndume’s sack was signed by 39 out of the 63 APC senators.

Ndume expressed shock at the incident which he said took place when he left the Senate chamber to pray.

He however accepted the decision of his colleagues and stepped aside.