Ali Ndume 10 Senators who supported Senate Leader’s removal

Ndume was removed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus of the Senate and replaced with Senator Ahmed Lawan.
Below are 10 Senators who approved and endorsed Ndume’s removal:
Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso
Senator Danjuma Goje
Senator Dino Melaye
Senator Gbenga Ashafa
Senator Shehu Sani
Senator Magnus Abe
Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi
Senator Joshua Dariye
Senator Ibrahim Gobir
Senator Shaba Lafiaji
The document calling for Ndume’s sack was signed by 39 out of the 63 APC senators.
Ndume expressed shock at the incident which he said took place when he left the Senate chamber to pray.
He however accepted the decision of his colleagues and stepped aside.