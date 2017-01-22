Simon Lalong Tackle corruption in LGs, PDP chieftain urges Governor

A PDP chieftain in Plateau, Chief Alexander Mwolwus, has urged Gov. Simon Lalong to tackle corruption, especially in the conduct of election at the local government council level.

Mwolwus made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Pankshin.

“I was happy when I learnt that the state government recently suspended some local government staff, including DPMs, DFSs and Directors for alleged shady financial deals.

“We have not heard of anything about the Local Government Management Committee Chairmen.

“In December 2016, the governor gave these chairmen another six months to keep managing the affairs of the 17 LGAs instead of conducting local government poll to right the wrong,” he said.

Mwolwus, who was a Special Adviser on Political Matters to former Gov. Jonah Jang, described Lalong’s continuous use of Management Committee Chairmen to administer the local government affairs as “very unfortunate.’’

He said that the PDP was “keenly watching all the activities of Lalong’s administration” and urged the governor to conduct council poll in the interest of the state.

“The management committee chairmen cannot undertake any meaningful development projects to give the electorate the desired dividends of democracy.

“The people at the grassroots are yearning for elected chairmen who will execute development projects and provide social amenities that will impact on their lives.

“We want this government to take action and let the people know that they meant what they preached during their election campaigns in 2015,” Mwolwus said.

Responding, Mr Mark Longyen, Special Adviser on Media Affairs to the Governor, said that the state government was working assiduously to tackle corruption.

“Mwolwus is free to bring forward any evidence of corruption at the local council level by simply writing to the anti-graft agencies.

“The House of Assembly and the local government auditors are already statutorily empowered to audit accounts, investigate and sanction any erring official in the council.

“They have not failed as demonstrated by the suspension of some members of staff,’’ he said.

“Its officials are just settling down to study the modalities for the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections.

“Local government polls require huge financial commitment and other logistics which must first be put in place before a date is set to ensure that it is successful and credible,” Longyen said.

On council poll, Longyen said that the governor recently inaugurated the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission.