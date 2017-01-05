Segun Oni 'Fayose is a drowning man,' Ex-governor says

Former Ekiti State governor, Segun Oni has described Governor Ayodele Fayose's allegation that he (Oni) is part of a plot to compromise the Judiciary to impeach him as laughable.

Fayose had claimed that Oni and another former governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi boasted to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a meeting that they would use the judiciary to sack him.

Oni, who is the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the APC, said such meeting only existed in Fayose's imagination, adding that he will never bring the judiciary, which he respects, into ridicule.

The former governor stated this through his media aide Ayo Akinyemi.

He said: "Fayose himself knows that no Judiciary can remove him now because he enjoys immunity until the expiration of his tenure on October 15, 2018. He can only be investigated. So, what is Fayose talking about?

"Perhaps Fayose is afraid of facing the law after his immunity might have expired next year. That is why he is labouring to spill the beans in anticipation of his doom. He is a drowning man trying to clutch the last straw and smear anybody.

"In a normal setting, should Fayose have contested for governorship in the first instance? This is a man having corruption cases hanging on his neck and was facing trial in the court. This is a man accused of complicity in murder incidents that happened during his first tenure.

"It is unfortunate that our system allows a character like that to run for the exalted office of governor.

"With series of allegations coming out on how funds meant for the purchase of arms were diverted to his campaign, as revealed by his man Friday, Dr. Tope Aluko, and confirmed by Musiliu Obanikoro in his evidence before the court...

"Fayose should stop raising false alarm, even though he has a date with the law at the end of his tenure, to answer for the past crimes and the well documented ones he has committed in his present tenure."