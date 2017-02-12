Rivers Rerun Police intensify hunt for N238.7M bribe cash balance

The Police Panel investigating alleged bribery at the Rivers Rerun Election have announced the decision to intensify the hunt for bribe cash balance.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wike and army officer play GOC 6 Division visits Wike (The Sun)

Rivers Rerun We have not been informed of police panel report – INEC
Wike Gov denies bribing INEC officials, calls police a shame
Rivers Elections Police recovered N111.3M from INEC officials – Probe panel
Wike Police display N100M cash allegedly paid by governor to INEC officials [PHOTOS]
Ibrahim Idris IGP says court lack power over River’s re-run election probe
Dakuku Peterside Wike is "bad news" to Rivers - APC Chieftain says
Rivers State Rerun Reps to investigate election crisis
Wike ‘Since he became governor, it has been bad news all the way,’ Peterside says
Wike Rivers govt says dismissed police officers stopped Governor's assassination
Wike 'Dismissed Police officers are victims of APC dictatorship', Gov says

Following the recovery and presentation of the sum of N111.3m, reportedly recovered from some INEC officials, the police have reportedly intensified effort to recover the remaining N238.7million.

According to a report by Punch Newspaper, the police panel, which investigated the violence that characterised the December 10, 2016, legislative rerun polls in Rivers State, continued investigations and process to recover the balance of the N350million bribe.

The police panel had alleged that the sum of N350million bribe was given to officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The committee alleged that the cash was given to about 23 officials of INEC by officials of the Rivers State Government in order to ensure that the election was rigged.

It was further reported that initial efforts to recover the outstanding N238m had failed to yield as some of the indicted officials had refused to cooperate with the police to trace the alleged loot.

Police panel displays N100 million cash as evidence against Govenor Nyesom Wike on February 7, 2017. play

Police panel displays N100 million cash as evidence against Govenor Nyesom Wike on February 7, 2017.

(Sahara Reporters)

 

The panel could not establish who got the balance of N248.7m bribe as the EOs (Electoral Officers) admitted to getting just N111.3m out of the N350m bribe,” a source was quoted to have said.

However, the Rivers State government have denied the claims by the Police panel maintaining that the force has turned into a shame.

ALSO READ: Police display N100M cash allegedly paid by governor to INEC officials [PHOTOS]

Dr Austin Tam-George who is the Commissioner for Information and Communication in Rivers State, Governor Wike said the police has once again shown how shameful and reckless it has become.

Image
  • President Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr Samson Ayokunle (L) and Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, during a courtesy visit by CAN President to Rivers Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday   
  • From left: Former Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Murtala Yar'Adua; a Non-Executive Director of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, Mr Akin Kekere-Ekun;Director-General, Shehu Musa Yar’Adu Centre, Abuja, Mrs Jacqeline Faris; former Vice President and Vice Chairman of the Board of the Centre, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Widow of the late Gen. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, Hajia Binta Yar'Adua; a Nigerian business and banking leader, Alhaji Umaru Mutallab; a former Special Duties Minister, Mr Yomi Edu; and Former Minister of state for Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia, at the 20th meeting of the Board of Trustees of Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Foundation, at the Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Saharawi Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Malainine Sadik-Bachir (L) with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Abba-Ibrahim, during the ambassador’s visit to the Minister in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; President,100 Resilient Cities, Mr Michael Berkowitz; and Associate Director,100 Resilient Cities, Mrs Liz Agbor-Tabi, during the presentation of certificate to Gov. Ambode as a member of 100 Resilient Cities from Rockefeller Foundation, in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Associate Director, 100 Resilient Cities, Mrs Liz Agbor-Tabi; Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Mrs Idiat Adebule; and President of 100 Resilient Cities, Mr Michael Berkowitz, at the presentation of certificate to Gov. Ambode, as a Member of 100 Resilient Cities from Rockefeller Foundation, in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (R) presenting a Diaspora Magazine to the Director, Global Programme on Migration for Development, Centre for International Migration and Development, Dr Ralf Sanftenberg, during a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday (7/2/17), over Assisted Voluntary Returnee of Nigerian Irregular Migrants in Germany.   
  • Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (R) with Director, Global Programme on Migration for Development, Centre for International Migration and Development, Dr Ralf Sanftenberg, during a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday (7/2/17), over Assisted Voluntary Returnee of Nigerian Irregular Migrants in Germany   
  • Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (3RD, R) ; Director, Global Programme on Migration for Development, Centre for International Migration and Development, Dr Ralf Sanftenberg (3RD, L); Programme Coordinator, Migration for Development Programme, Kerstin Schaub (L); Consultant, Stephania Alofuokhia-Ghogomu and other members of the German delegation, during a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday (7/2/17), over Assisted Voluntary Returnee of Nigerian Irregular Migrants in Germany   
  • Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (L) with the South African High Commissioner, Mr Lulu Mnguni, during a meeting at the High Commission, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Chairman, Committee on Nigeria-Saudi Arabia Parliamentary Friendship and Hajj Affairs, Dr Abdullahi Salame (L), presenting a souvenir to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Ibrahim, after a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday (7/2/17). With them is a member of the committee, Muhd Abdu.   
  • A pensioner in Akwa Ibom being captured by officers of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) during a verification exercise in Uyo on Tuesday   
  • DCP Damian Okoro (L), Chairman of the committee set up by Inspector-General of Police to investigate Electoral Offences and Other Violent Acts during the Re-Run Rivers State Parliamentary Election on 10th Dec. 2016, presenting of the committee's report to I-G Ibrahim Idris, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • DCP Damian Okoro (L), Chairman of the committee set up by Inspector-General of Police to investigate Electoral Offences and Other Violent Acts during the Re-Run Rivers State Parliamentary Election on 10th Dec. 2016, presenting the money recovered from 23 INEC Electoral Officials, during presenting of the committee's report to I-G Ibrahim Idris in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Money recovered from INEC Electoral Officials by the I-G’s committee set up to investigate Electoral Offences and Other Violent Acts during the Re-Run Rivers State Parliamentary Election on 10th Dec. 2016, displayed by the committee during presentation of their report to I-G Ibrahim Idris in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Executive Secretary, Centre for Crises Communication, Retired Air Commodore Yusuf Anas; Director of Defence Information and Chairman, Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agency, Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar; and Acting Director of Information, Nigerian Navy, Capt. Suleiman Dahun, at the Re-Lunch of Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agency, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: The First Deputy President, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Mr Emeka Udeze; ECCIMA President, Rev. Ugochukwu Chime; and Director-General, Sir Emeka Okereke, during a news conference on the forth-coming 28th ECCIMA International Trade Fair, in Enugu On Tuesday    
  • Members of the Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agency during the re-lunch of the forum in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Adamawa State Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Mr Rodney Nathan (R) addressing members of the union at a Solemn Assembly Prayer Session in Yola on Tuesday   
  • From left: Executive Director of Finance and Accounts, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Jones Afolabi; Managing Director of NAN, Mr Bayo Onanuga; and the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu, during the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation’s 2017 Budget Defence Meeting, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang (6th, L), with Ambassadorial designates during their meeting with the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Chairperson, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu (2nd, L); the Chairperson, House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rep. Nnenna Ukeje (2nd, R), and other committee members, during a Joint Committee Meeting with Ambassadorial designates at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige (2nd, R); Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr Clement Illoh; and other officials, during the Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity’s 2017 Budget Defence Meeting, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Executive Director of Finance and Accounts, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Jones Afolabi; Managing Director of NAN, Mr Bayo Onanuga; and Special Adviser to the Managing Director of NAN, Mr Victor Idem, during the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation’s 2017 Budget Defence Meeting, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Acting Director-General, National Agency for Food, Drug and Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mrs Yetunde Oni; Director, Food and Drug Services, Fedreal Ministry of Health, Mrs Modupe Ehukwumah; Director of Trade and Investment, UNIDO, Bernardo Calzadilla-Samiento; Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole; and his Agriculture and Rural development’s counterpart, Chief Audu Ogbe, at the Opening of the First Nigeria Food Safety and Investment Forum, in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Minister of Agriculture Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbe; representative of the Minister of Science and Technology, Mrs Gloria Elemo; and Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, at the Opening of the First Nigeria Food Safety and Investment Forum, in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Guest Speakers, Mr Mbimda Ali and Mr Yam Daniel; and Zonal Coordinator, North Central, Nigeria Building and Road Research Institute, Mr Terver Tyosar, during the training of representatives of the Institutes’ contractors on Inter-Lucking Wall Technology, in Jos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers, Mr Aniedi Ikoiwak; Commanding Officer, Federal Fire Service, South-South Zone, Mr Njoku Chika; and Assistant Superintendent of the Federal Fire Service, Mr Felix Elezeuwa, during a courtesy visit to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday   
  • Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers, Mr Aniedi Ikoiwak (4th, L); Commanding Officer, Federal Fire Service, South-South Zone, Mr Njoku Chika (4th, L); and other officials during a courtesy visit to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday   
  • Participants at a National Capacity Building and Sensitization Workshop on Biofuels, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Participants admire a “Clean Cook Stove”, an ecofriendly cooking appliance using biofuels, which was on displayed at a National Capacity Building and Sensitization Workshop on Biofuels, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Managing Director, Martaba Farms Nigeria limited, Garba Tahiru; head of Protocol Unit, Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Mustapha Tafida; a Board Member of PPPRA, Mohammed Abubakar; Executive Secretary of PPPRA, Victor Shidok; and a Guest Speaker, Olusola Akanmode, at a National Capacity Building and Sensitization Workshop on Biofuels, in Abuja on Tuesday   

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Sanusi Lamido ‘Nigerian leaders only care about their families,’ Emir saysbullet
2 James Ibori 4 Things ex-Governor will do now that he's backbullet
3 Buhari ‘President is politically dead,’ Financial Times saysbullet

Politics

People of Kogi decide their governor in a supplementary poll
In Yobe Polls in 17 LGAs begin peacefully
Prof Jerry Gana
Jerry Gana "PDP is stronger than before," says ex-minister
John Odigie Oyegun
In Akwa Ibom No crisis in APC, exco intact—Chairman
APC Edo governorship candidate, Godwin Obaseki and PDP candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu
Edo Election PDP, Ize-Iyamu close case at tribunal