Following the recovery and presentation of the sum of N111.3m, reportedly recovered from some INEC officials, the police have reportedly intensified effort to recover the remaining N238.7million.

According to a report by Punch Newspaper, the police panel, which investigated the violence that characterised the December 10, 2016, legislative rerun polls in Rivers State, continued investigations and process to recover the balance of the N350million bribe.

The police panel had alleged that the sum of N350million bribe was given to officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The committee alleged that the cash was given to about 23 officials of INEC by officials of the Rivers State Government in order to ensure that the election was rigged.

It was further reported that initial efforts to recover the outstanding N238m had failed to yield as some of the indicted officials had refused to cooperate with the police to trace the alleged loot.

“The panel could not establish who got the balance of N248.7m bribe as the EOs (Electoral Officers) admitted to getting just N111.3m out of the N350m bribe,” a source was quoted to have said.

However, the Rivers State government have denied the claims by the Police panel maintaining that the force has turned into a shame.

Dr Austin Tam-George who is the Commissioner for Information and Communication in Rivers State, Governor Wike said the police has once again shown how shameful and reckless it has become.