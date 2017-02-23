The Police have reopened the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ali Modu Sheriff.

The secretariat was reopened on Thursday, February 23, after an appeal court affirmed Sheriff as the authentic National Chairman of the party.

It was gathered that party's some members of his National Working Committee (NWC), supporters and several aides accompanied Sheriff into the secretariat at about 6:00 p.m

The PDP Chairman was said to have headed straight to his office but he could not stay for long as the place was full dust.

"We came to see what renovation and cleaning to be done. While that is going on, we would continue with our consultation. We will do everything humanly possible to ensure that nobody is victimised for holding different opinions," Sheriff told newsmen at the dusty office.

He stressed his commitment to taking the party back to the people at the grassroots.

"It is not enough for some people to sit in Abuja here and say they want to choose party leaders for the people in the village," he said.

Sheriff is expected to resume work at the secretariat next Tuesday.

The secretariat was sealed off in June 2015 in the heat of a fierce leadership tussle between Sheriff and the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the party.