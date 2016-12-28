Oyegun :  'With the gradual collapse of PDP, APC will make a mega party'

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has made it known on Tuesday, December 26 that his party is not afraid of any mega party.

Speaking with press in Benin City yesterday, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has made it known that contrary to rumors that have been airing, chieftains of the All Progressive Congress are not a party to the said Mega Party.

It should be recalled that there have been insinuations that some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are seeking to form an alliance in order to birth this new party, which is set out to contest for the reins of power with the current major parties. However, Tinubu, who is a former governor of Lagos State has denied the allegations and has made it known that he would not abandon the APC.

Whilst speaking on the survival of the proposed mega party, Odigie-Oyegun made reference to the fact that the party was awaiting the arrival of Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In his words, “we are waiting for the arrival of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu so that we can also meet with him and have meaningful discussion because he is a well-respected leader of this party.

“We do not feel threatened at all. No mega party will survive the APC. I don’t know where the name mega party suddenly came from in the lexicon of politics in this country.

“We will, in fact, encourage a mega party, because, with the gradual collapse of PDP, we want a party that can make us sit upright and be on our toes in terms of delivery of services to our people.

“Parties that will make us feel challenged, that will make democracy real and offer the people a real choice. We are not threatened at all. We are focused on our mission made difficult by the current economic situation worldwide, which of course is compounded by the collapse of the oil market.

“We are reforming this country, reforming it ethically, morally and economically by building a fresh economic base which will no longer depend on the extractive industry which does not involve the people,” he said.

Written by Misthura Otubu