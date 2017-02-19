PDP Okupe says only God can save party from failing

Okupe stressed that the opposition party has been extensively mauled, disparaged and destroyed within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

  • Published:
Doyin Okupe play

Doyin Okupe

(Punch)

Former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe has said only God's grace will stop PDP from failing in the 2019 general elections.

In a recent interview with Tribune Newspaper, Okupe stressed that the opposition party has been extensively mauled, disparaged and destroyed within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

He said: "PDP is indulging in an unnecessary arrogance that will further make it to fail. From the time of Jonathan, the party has been extensively mauled, disparaged and destroyed within and outside this country by negative propaganda. And unfortunately, we were not able to sufficiently counter this propaganda.

ALSO READ: PDP postpones convention, extends Makarfi's tenure

"When Buhari’s government came, it finally buried the previous government and the party that brought that government to power. It will be impossible, except by the grace of God Almighty alone, to use the brand, PDP to win any election in the country again," he said.

Continuing, Okupe said: "We have been called thieves and all sorts of names. We have not been able to say we are not thieves. All sorts of lies have been heaped and are still being heaped on us till tomorrow and we have not disabused the minds of Nigerians about these lies. We are waiting for election time, when we will tell Nigerians not to mind the APC people. Nobody is going to listen to us."

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

