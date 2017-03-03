Obasanjo Former President mocks PDP, says party is dead

The former President said this at an event organised by the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has mocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saying it is dead.

OBJ, as he is fondly called, said the party has become a shadow of itself due to internal wranglings.

He also prayed that the fortune of Nigeria will never sink like the PDP did.

According to Daily Post, the former President also said "When all was going well, when Ahmadu Ali was the chairman of the party, we were 30 out of the 36 states.

“I brought Ahamdu Ali as the national leader of the party. But, when Ahmadu and I left, the fortune of the PDP sunk.”

“May the fortune of Nigeria never sink like that of the PDP,” OBJ added.

The former President said this at an event organised by the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOP), Abeokuta, on Friday, March 3, 2017.

40 African traditional drums were put in display to honour Obasanjo as he clocked 80 years.

The President, in his usual manner, shocked some Nigerians when he said he did not know his real age.

