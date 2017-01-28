The Kogi state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Governor, Yahaya Bello of lavishing N230b in one year.

The party also said Governor Bello is financially reckless, adding that he runs a non-inclusive government.

According to Daily Post, they also gave Governor Bello four weeks to pay all the entitlements of civil servants and pensioners in the state.

The leadership of the APC in Kogi, speaking in Abuja, also threatened to carry out a peaceful revolution in all the Local Government Areas if the Governor does not heed to their demand.

Those at the meeting were Senator Dino Melaye, some former Senators, serving and former members of the House of Representatives and elders of the APC.

Also, the Kogi APC Chairman, Chief Haddy A. Ametuo and 25 state executive members were also present at the press briefing.

They group, in a statement, said “The responsibility of any responsive leader is to be transparent, accountable and justifiable in its financial conducts.

“Governor Yahaya in defiant to this standard rule of good governance has never deemed it necessary to render public public account since his assumption of office. All the other Governors that just spent one year in office accounted for their stewardship nationwide.

“This has led to gross public financial failure and reckless spending by the government, as we have it on record that Governor Bello has wasted and lavished over N230bn in one year.

“This represents thirteen months Federal Allocations to the state; N10bn infrastructural development funds, N30bn bailout fund, over N11bn Paris Club excess refund. We also have the N16bn refunded for federal government roads built by the past administration of Alh. Ibrahim Idris, N700m ecological fund.

“All these above exclude an average of N600m internally generated revenue monthly.”

ALSO READ: Dino Melaye says Governor Yahaya Bello is not an APC member

Adding that “The political leaders of Kogi State and the APC stakeholders have resolved unequivocally to give 4 weeks ultimatum to Governor Yahaya Bello, to reconcile the ongoing staff audit in the state with the realities on ground, pay our civil servants, the pensioners and others.”