Yahaya Bello Kogi APC set for war with Governor

The party members also gave Bello four weeks to pay all the entitlements of civil servants and pensioners in the state.

  • Published:
Yahaya Bello play

Yahaya Bello

(Pulse)

In Kogi Gov Bello to clear salary backlogs 5 days to Xmas
In Kogi Excitement in Lokoja as govt clears salary backlogs
In Kogi Agric commissioner resigns after 7 months
Yahaya Bello Read full text of governor’s speech at presentation of “Budget of New Direction”
In Kogi Govt says children of rich people among 18,471 ghost workers‎
Buhari ‘People of Kogi still have faith in president,’ Yahaya Bello says
Dino Melaye Senator says Governor Yahaya Bello is not an APC member
Dino Melaye Yahaya Bello is a small rat

The Kogi state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Governor, Yahaya Bello of lavishing N230b in one year.

The party also said Governor Bello is financially reckless, adding that he runs a non-inclusive government.

According to Daily Post, they also gave Governor Bello four weeks to pay all the entitlements of civil servants and pensioners in the state.

The leadership of the APC in Kogi, speaking in Abuja, also threatened to carry out a peaceful revolution in all the Local Government Areas if the Governor does not heed to their demand.

Those at the meeting were Senator Dino Melaye, some former Senators, serving and former members of the House of Representatives and elders of the APC.

Also, the Kogi APC Chairman, Chief Haddy A. Ametuo and 25 state executive members were also present at the press briefing.

They group, in a statement, said “The responsibility of any responsive leader is to be transparent, accountable and justifiable in its financial conducts.

“Governor Yahaya in defiant to this standard rule of good governance has never deemed it necessary to render public public account since his assumption of office. All the other Governors that just spent one year in office accounted for their stewardship nationwide.

“This has led to gross public financial failure and reckless spending by the government, as we have it on record that Governor Bello has wasted and lavished over N230bn in one year.

“This represents thirteen months Federal Allocations to the state; N10bn infrastructural development funds, N30bn bailout fund, over N11bn Paris Club excess refund. We also have the N16bn refunded for federal government roads built by the past administration of Alh. Ibrahim Idris, N700m ecological fund.

“All these above exclude an average of N600m internally generated revenue monthly.”

ALSO READ: Dino Melaye says Governor Yahaya Bello is not an APC member

Adding that “The political leaders of Kogi State and the APC stakeholders have resolved unequivocally to give 4 weeks ultimatum to Governor Yahaya Bello, to reconcile the ongoing staff audit in the state with the realities on ground, pay our civil servants, the pensioners and others.”

You will recall that Senator Dino Melaye recently insulted the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, calling him a political rat.

Image
  • Executive Secretary Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (Standing L) supervises the on-going Pensioners’ Verification Exercise in Bauchi on Friday   
  • Executive Secretary Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (L) checking her Blood Pressure during the on-going Pensioners’ Verification Exercise in Bauchi on Friday   
  • State Coordinator of N-Power, Mr Adoga Ibrahim (R) presenting a document to Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, during the formal launch of the scheme in Lokoja on Thursday   
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (L) in a handshake with former Auditor-General of Northern Nigeria, Alhaji Magaji Mu'azu, at the on-going Pensioners’ Verification Exercise in Gombe on Thursday   
  • Laureate of the Nigerian National Order of Merit Award (NNOM), Prof. Tanure Ojaide; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and another NNOM Laureate, Prof. Omowunmi Sadik, at the Investiture and Group Dinner in honour of the Nigerian National Order of Merit Award Laureates in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (R) with the visiting King of Morocco, King Mohammed VI, on the latter’s arrival at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: King of Morocco, King Mohammed VI; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammadu Bello, during the King’s arrival at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Executive Director, Brains and Hammers Limited, Ifeoma Oloye; Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; and Managing Director, Brains and Hammers Limited, Zainab Salen, during Inspection of on-going project at Brains and Hammers Real Estate in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From Left : Site Coordinator, Brains and Hammers Real Estate, Tasiu Mohammed; Minister of Power, works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; and Executive Director, Technical Operations, Brains and Hammers Limited, Madhur Tripathi, during inspection of On-going Project at Brains and Hammers Real Estate in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From Left: Managing Director, CITEC International Estate, Oludare Bello; the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; and Alumnium and PVC Operator, Joshua Moses, during inspection of on-going project at CITEC International Estate in Abuja on Thursday    
  • From left: Director-General, Army Resource Centre, Maj.-Gen. Jonny Hammakin; representative of the Chief Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Peter Bojie; and Managing Director, Blake and Hamper, Mr Daniel Kure, at the Nigerian Army News Conference on ‘Thank You For Your Service Initiative’, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, during the Funeral Service for Sir Olaniwun Ajayi at the Methodist Church, Isara-Remo, Ogun, on Thursday   
  • From left: Deputy President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr Knut Ulvmoen; Director-General of LCCI, Mr Muda Yusuf; and President of the LCCI, Chief Nike Akande, at the Annual General Meeting of the LCCI in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From left: Director-General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr Muda Yusuf; Deputy President of LCCI, Mr Knut Ulvmoen; President of the LCCI, Chief Nike Akande; and Deputy President of LCCI, Mr Babatunde Ruwase, at the Annual General Meeting of the LCCI in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From left: The Senator represents Oyo North Senatorial District, Sen. Fatai Buhari; Chairman of Oyo State Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Gbenga Opadotun; and other journalists after a lecture marking the 2016 NUJ Press Week in Ibadan on Thursday   
  • From left: Mr Matieyedou Konlambigue, Managing Director of Aflasafe Technology Transfer and Commercialization (ATTC), Mr Ranajit Bandyopadhyay, Leader of the Africa-Wide Aflasafe Initiative; and Ken Dashiell, Deputy Director-General of International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), at the Launching of ATTC for famers at IITA in Ibadan on Thursday   
  • From left: Representative of the Donor, Mary Onsungo; representative of the ECOWAS Commission, Enrest Aubee; Zonal Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Comfort Awe; Deputy Director-General of International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ken Dashiell; representative of Bill Gates Foundation, Garron Hansen; and Amare Ayalow, at the Launching of Aflasafe Technology Transfer and Commercialization Project of ATTC/IITA for Famers, in Ibadan on Thursday   
  • Men working on reconstruction of Kontagora-Jega-Sokoto road on Thursday   
  • The Guest Speaker, Dr Solomon Chollom (R) delivering his paper during the Annual Public Health Lecture of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLN), Plateau Chapter, in Jos on Thursday   
  • Federal Commissioner of the National Commissioner for Refugees, Hajiya Sadiya Umar (L) presenting Empowerment Pack to an Internally Displaced (IDP) during a presentation at Malkohi IDP Camp, in Yola on Thursday   
  • Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Hajiya Sadiya Umar discussing with some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) children during her visit to Malkohi IDP Camp in Yola, Adamawa, on Thursday   
  • Team Leader, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Alhaji Mohammed Gireri (L) placing a notice of Non-Complience with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria;s Rules on Hiknam Travel and Tours Limited in Kaduna on Thursday (1/12/16). With him is the Executive Officer of the Commission of Nigeria, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim.   
  • Executive Secretary of Community Staff School Asokoro (CSSA), Mr Abdulkadir Jamo (L) congratulating Master Mukhtar Jawad, student of the school who invented a Motorbike, at the exhibition in Abuja on Thursday (1/12/16). With them is the Principal of the school, Alhaji Sa’du Ahmed.   
  • A student of Community Staff School Asokoro (CSSA), Master Mukhtar Jawad (M) who invented a Motorbike; Executive Secretary of the school, Mr Abdulkadir Jamo (3rd, R); Principal of the school, Alhaji Sa’du Ahmed (L); Vice Principal, Administrative, Mrs Ukonu Nnennya (2nd, L); Vice Principal, Academics, Mrs Abatan Mofoluwake; and some of the students at the exhibition in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: The Palestinian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Saleh Asad Saleh; representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Mohammed Suleiman; Director in-charge of Middle East and Gulf Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Ahmed Manzo, during the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Mohammed Suleiman (L) and Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian, during the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Wife of the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Hajia Fatimah Nuhu; Wife of the Governor, Hajia Hadizah Muhammed; and Special Adviser to the President on Social Protection Plan, Mrs Maryam Uwais, at Stakeholders Workshop on Home Grown School Feeding in Bauchi on Thursday   
  • Commissioner for Welfare, Youth and Sports, Bauchi State, Mr Ibrahim Madaki (M) assiting an accident victim who is suffering Spinal Cord injury, Usairu Usman, during the Commissioner’s sympathy visit to the victim’s residence at Ungwan Borno in Bauchi on Thursday   
  • A cross-section of participants at the 2016 World AIDS Day Celebration in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Deputy President, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Sunny Nnamdi; President of the Council, Murtala Garba; and Public Relations Officer, Johnson Isaac, at the NYCN World News Conference on the passage of the Nigerian Peace Corps by the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From Left: Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa ; Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Sen. Monsura Sumonu; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Sola Enikanolaye; and Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora Affairs, Sen. Rose Oko, during a Multi-Stakeholders Validation Seminar on the Proposed National Policy on Diaspora Matters in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Minister of State for Health, Dr Ehanire Osagie; Director-General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr Sani Yakubu; and the Minister OF Health, Dr Isaac Adewole, at the 2016 World AIDS Day Celebration in Abuja on Thursday   

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He is a creative thinker and change agent, passionate about God, public relations and new media. Creates exciting branded entertainment concepts. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tinubu How APC leader's private jet flew Jammeh out of Gambiabullet
2 Oyegun "Don't run APC like a dictator," Timi Frank tells national leaderbullet
3 Buhari ‘If President dies today, it’s Nigerians that killed him,’...bullet

Politics

Buhari and Tinubu share an idea
Tinubu, Buhari Is Asiwaju frustrated with President?
Olusegun Mimiko
Jumoke Akindele Ondo House of Assembly Speaker suspended over N15m fraud
Senator Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye Yahaya Bello is a small rat
Mahmood Yakubu
In Edo INEC deploys 2,452 personnel for federal constituency election in Etsako