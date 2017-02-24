The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has vowed to punish its staff who were indicted the police report.

The National Commissioner in charge of Voter Education and Publicity, Solomon Soyebi said this while briefing newsmen on Thursday, February 23, 2017.

The police report had indicted 25 INEC officials, alleging that the sum of N111.3m was collected from them.

Soyebi also promised to co-operate with the police, adding that 28 officials were indicted in the recently released INEC report on the Rivers rerun election.

According to Punch, he said “The commission received the report of the Joint Police/DSS Special Investigation Panel on the Rivers State rerun elections of December 10, 2016. From the report, we gathered that the police have concluded their investigations and the 25 INEC (members of ) staff who were indicted will be prosecuted.

“The commission has resolved to fully cooperate with the police in this process. In addition and without prejudice to their prosecution, the indicted INEC (members of) staff will also face the commission’s internal disciplinary process. The commission wishes to reiterate very clearly that it will not shield any of its (member of) staff that engages in any conduct that will undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

“The commission also considered the Report of its Administrative Inquiry into the December 10, 2016, Rivers State rerun elections and accepted its recommendations that all the 28 indicted (members of) staff should face internal disciplinary action for gross misconduct, dereliction of duty and negligence.”

Soyebi also said the two corps members, Aguna Isaac and Ademola Oluwatoba, who served as the Presiding Officers during the December 10, 2016 polls will be offered automatic employment.

The police report on the Rivers election also alleged that Governor Nyesom Wike bribed INEC officials to announce results in PDP’s favour.