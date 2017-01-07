In Bauchi APC passes vote of no confidence on chairman of Tafawa Balewa LG

The deputy chairman, Alhaji Korau Bununu stated this while briefing newsmen on Friday in Bauchi.

The executives of All Progressives Congress (APC) from wards to Local Government levels in Tafawa Balewa have passed a vote of no confidence on the Local Government chairman of the party, Mijinyawa Hardo.

The deputy chairman, Alhaji Korau Bununu stated this while briefing newsmen on Friday in Bauchi.

Bununu blamed the removed chairman for failing to build bridges between the executives and elected officers, both at the state and national levels.

He said that the chairman was for along time dominating the affairs of the party to the extent of banning them from visiting houses of elected officers from the area.

According to Korau, during the 2015 general elections, APC got massive votes from the good people of the area but due to the chairman’s actions,members and the electorate were sidelined.

Also speaking separately during the briefing Tafawa Balewa Women and Youths leaders of the party, Mrs. Ladia Dare and Zulkifilu Hassan Badas, respectively, explained that 98 per cent of the executives in both wards and local government levels of the party in Tafawa Balewa have voted the chairman.

ALSO READ: 'APC chieftains will end up in prison if they don’t pray well,’ Galadima says

They alleged that Hardo and his cohorts that have in 2015 APC convention sided Atiku Abubakar for materialistic gains to the detriment of party.

